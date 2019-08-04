Unadilla received a third place after a rainy Sunday (July 21) cancellation of championship games at the Hastings State Fast Pitch Tournament. Awards were passed out according to state tournament criteria. Three teams remained standing in class D-2 when the weather led to cancellations the tournament.
Unadilla softball team takes third
