The Louisa-Muscatine High School softball team had another banner season.

While the Falcons came up just short in their quest to win back-to-back state championships, losing to Davenport Assumption, 7-4, in the Class 3A state title game, Louisa-Muscatine was richly rewarded when the all-state teams were announced Thursday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Sisters Hailey and Kylee Sanders were named to the Class 3A first team and were two of 10 area athletes recognized in their respective classes.

Also named to the first teams were Burlington High School senior Makaylin Powers and New London junior Layney Loyd.

Also being recognized in Class 4A, along with Powers, were Mount Pleasant senior Anni Liechty, a second team selection, and BHS junior Bryanna Mehaffy, who was named to the third team.

Joining the Sanders sisters on the Class 3A teams is West Burlington-Notre Dame eighth-grade pitcher Lauren Summers, a third-team pick.

Emma Reid, who helped Wapello reach its first state tournament in 20 years, was named to the Class 2A third team.

Also earning Class 1A honors, along with Loyd, are Winfield-Mount Union sophomore Madie Anderson, a third-team selection, and W-MU eighth-grade Keetyn Townsley, who garnered honorable mention.

Hailey Sanders, a junior pitcher, posted a 21-1 record with a 0.78 earned-run average. In 143 innings, she struck out 283 batters and walked just 45 and allowed only 16 earned run, nine of them coming in the state tournament. She was a first team all-conference selection and was an all-district pick. She also was named to the all-tournament team at state.

Kylee Sanders, a sophomore, earned first team all-conference and all-district honors as one of the top shortstops in the state. She also saw time in the pitcher's circle, where she was 9-3 with a 2.07 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings. As the team's leadoff hitter, Sanders hit .487 with 11 doubles and four triples, drove in 16 runs and scored 42 runs. She was 10-of-12 in stolen-base attempts and struck out just six times in 113 plate appearances. She committed just three errors all season. She also was named to the all-tournament team at state.

Loyd once again proved to be one of the state's best backstops, not only behind the plate, but at the plate. She finished third in Class 1A in hitting with a .577 average, getting 45 hits in 78 at bats. She had 10 doubles, one triple and two home runs, drove in 14 runs and scored 23 runs. She was perfect in 17 stolen-base attempts. She had a .808 slugging percentage and a .612 on-base percentage. She also threw out eight would-be base stealers and had a .990 fielding percentage, committing just one error all season. She was a first team all-conference and all-district pick.

Powers, an Iowa State recruit, looked every bit an NCAA Division I prospect in the field and at the plate. The first team all-conference and all-district centerfielder hit .472 with a robust .819 slugging percentage and a .550 on-base percentage as the team's leadoff hitter. She had 14 doubles and smashed the school's single-season home run record with 10. She drove in 47 runs and scored 46 runs and was 7-of-8 in stolen-base attempts. She made just four errors in 76 chances and had 36 putouts and 36 assists.

Mehaffy split time between shortstop and second base, depending on who was in the circle for the Grayhounds. She was silky smooth at both and a force at the plate. She hit .447 with one double and one triple, drove in 10 runs and scored 39 runs and was perfect in 21 stolen-base attempts. As the team's No. 2 hitter in the lineup, Mehaffy had a .510 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage. She struck out just three times in 132 at bats. She finished with 13 errors in 157 chances and had 73 putouts and 71 assists. She was a second team all-conference selection.

Summers finished fifth in Class 3A in strikeouts with 256 in 209 2/3 innings. She posted a 23-10 record with a 2.34 ERA and walked just 53 batters. Opposing teams hit just .150 against her, giving the Lady Falcons hope for the next four years with her in the circle. She was a first team all-conference selection.

Anderson finished second in Class 1A in strikeouts with 290 in 163 1/3 innings after leading during the regular season. Anderson went over 500 career strikeouts. She finished with a 17-8 record and a 1.84 ERA and walked just 36 batters all season. Opposing teams hit just .145 against her. She helped the Lady Wolves win a regional first-round game before they bowed out. She was a first team all-conference and an all-district pick.

Townsley, who spent most of her time at second base, hit .349 with nine RBIs and scored 20 runs. She also stole 15 bases in as many attempts. She had a .944 fielding percentage, committing just two errors in 36 chances while finishing with 12 assists and 22 putouts.

Reid, a senior catcher, hit .301 with a .404 on-base percentage for the Arrows. She drove in 10 runs, scored 25 runs and stole seven bases. She committed just four errors in 140 chances, had 14 assists and threw out five would-be base stealers.

Liecthy, who played shortstop and did some pitching for the Panthers, finished with a .361 batting average with five doubles, a triple and four home runs, drove in 16 runs and scored 32 runs. She had 87 assists and 62 putouts. In the circle, Liechty was 5-5 and held opponents to a .189 batting average.

Ron Ferrill, a native of Dallas City, Illinois, was named Class 3A Coach of the Year after leading Davenport Assumption to its third straight state championship.

Academic all-state

Two area players earned Academic All-State honors. West Burlington-Notre Dame senior Catcher Lexy Davis and W-MU senior shortstop Liana Sweezer were recognized for their achievements in the classroom, as well as on the field. To be eligible, a player must have a 27 or higher on the ACT, a 1200 or better on the SAT and a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.