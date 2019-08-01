Grand View (Iowa), the three-time defending conference champion, was selected as a favorite to take the title in the 2019 season in the Heart Coaches' Preseason Poll.



The Vikings, who claimed both the Heart regular season and tournament championships in 2018, finished play in the quarterfinal round of the 2018 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship.



Central Methodist (Mo.), a team that appeared at the National Championship for the first time in program history, was predicted to take second in the conference run. Rounding out the anticipated top five contenders was Benedictine (Kan.), Clarke (Iowa), and Baker (Kan.).



The Peru State Bobcats were selected to finish 11th out of the 13 teams by the coaches. The 'Cats finished with a 12-21 overall record and were 8-10 in the Heart North to finish third in that division. Last season, the Bobcats were picked to finish seventh overall which is where they actually finished in the combined division records.



The first regular season matches are set to take place in just over two weeks with a number of schools set to compete over the week of August 15. Conference play is set to open a few weeks later on September 4. The top eight teams of the regular season will advance to the Heart Conference Tournament, which will begin on November 9.



2019 Heart Women's Volleyball Coaches' Preseason Poll

1. Grand View

2. Central Methodist

3. Benedictine

4. Clarke

5. Baker

6. Evangel (Mo.)

7. Mount Mercy (Iowa)

8. Graceland (Iowa)

9. William Penn (Iowa)

10. Missouri Valley

11. Peru State

12. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

13. Culver-Stockton (Mo.)



The Peru State players will report for fall camp on Monday, August 5. They will host a scrimmage on Sunday, August 11. The Bobcats' first competition for 2019 will be against perennial power Midland in Fremont on August 21 at 7 p.m.