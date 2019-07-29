MIDDLETOWN — One mistake.

That was all it took for Tony Stewart to get by Rico Abreau and win the inaugural Rayce Rudeen Foundation race Sunday at 34 Raceway.

Abreau led the first 11 laps of the 30-lap Ollie's Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions sprint car race. But when Abreau jumped the cushion in the second turn, Stewart was there to pounce on the opening and go on to win his second feature win of the season in the series he owns.

One mistake was the difference between winning and losing.

"Rico ([Abreu) has us all covered, there is no doubt in my mind,” Stewart said on allstarsprints.com. “He had a big lead and I’m not sure we were ever going to catch him. In fact, when he slipped up over the edge, I wasn’t sure I had enough to catch him before he got back up on the track. Luckily for me, I was in a position to capitalize and it all worked out. This team works so hard. Sometimes things don’t go our way, but tonight they did. I’m pretty sure this is the biggest payday I’ve ever won in a sprint car.”

"I got over it and then I never really recovered good enough," Abreau said.

"We were both right there. If I could have got by Rico, I think I would have had a shot at him," said Christopher Bell, who took third.

The Rayce Rudeen Foundation made a major impact in its inaugural event. After the races, the Rayce Rudeen Foundation made a $5,000 contribution to Young House Family Services, a local organization which provides services that help families achieve safety, stability and well-being.

In turn, 34 Raceway reciprocated by donating part of the earnings from the 50-50 drawing back to the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

Kevin Rudeen also made a $500 donation to the Brent Slocum Foundation, which helps provide scholarships for local students.

Abreau started the feature on the pole, with Stewart to his outside.

Dale Blaney got by Stewart on the start, only to have Stewart pull a slide job on him four laps later to regain second.

Abreau looked set to pull away as he began to work through lapped traffic on the 10th circuit.

One lap later, Abreau made his lone mistake, jumping the cushion in the second turn. That was all Stewart, a NASCAR veteran, needed. Stewart pulled in front of Abreau and worked his way through lapped traffic, keeping Abreau and a hard-charging Bell at bay.

"You can't make mistakes in these races. You are racing so hard. It's tough. It gets slick and technical and you have to change your race pace at the end, but you know there are a lot of good cars behind you. You set a torrid pace and you need to maintain that pace throughout the whole race. It's hard when you are pushing your limit and that's when things happen like they did tonight. I was on the other side of it," Abreau said. "(Stewart's) car was pretty good. We'll take notes from that and go on to the next one."

"I just could never stop early enough in the rubber to get by him and he could always turn down underneath me," Bell said. "To run third is good, especially coming up from 10th. I just wish we could have won."

Local favorite Josh Schneiderman finished 23rd in the feature race. Matt Krieger, driving Ryan Jamison's car, finished 10th in the B-Main.

David Brandies won the 20-lap stock car feature in a star-studded field to take home the $1,000 winner's check. Brandies passed early leader John Oliver, Jr.. Oliver held off late charges from Abe Huls and Jeremy Pundt to take second place.

"They wanted to make some changes on the car and I said let's make it go around the bottom and it worked," Brandies said. "There might have only been 13 cars here, but there were 10 cars that were really good. You had both of the Murtys, Shawn Ritter, Abe Huls, John Oliver, Jr., Tom Bowling. With all these guys around here, it's a pretty tough class. So to win this race was pretty big."

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

ALL-STAR CIRCUIT OF CHAMPION SPRINTS



Feature results — 1. Tony Stewart, Columbus, Ind.; 2. Rico Abreau, St. Helena, Calif.; 3. Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla.; 4. Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas; 5. Cory Eliason, Vialia, Calif.; 6. James McFadden, Omeau, Australia; 7. Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio; 8. Skylar Gee, Leduc, Australia; 9. Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind.; 10. Austin McCarl, Altoona. B-Main winner — Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill. Dash winners — Abreau and Stewart. Heat winners — Eliason, Blaney, Gee and Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. Top qualifying time — Reutzel, 12.491.

IMCA STOCK CARS

Feature results — 1. David Brandies; 2. John Oliver, Jr.; 3. Abe Huls; 4. Jeremy Pundt; 5. Dallon Murty; 6. Shawn Ritter; 7. Matt Gavin; 8. Scott Jordan; 9. Chad Krogmeier; 10. Kenny Odonuell. Heat winners — Murty and Tom Bowling, Jr.