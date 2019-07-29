ISU returns 114 starts in its offensive line room

There are no quick fixes on the offensive line. Even when it would be tempting to inject the roster with junior college players or graduate transfers to jumpstart the change, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell opted for a slow, stable build.

Now going into year four, that group is as close as it has been to being a source of strength on the team. That is most apparent in the kind of depth the Cyclones will carry into the season.

Five starters, four of whom are seniors, will be back to take first-team reps on the line when preseason camp starts later this week. That experience, as much as anything else, has to let Campbell and assistant Jeff Myers feel comfortable going into this preseason camp.

There are 107 combined starts coming back on the offensive line via the projected top five — including 12 by center Colin Newell, an Ames native. The biggest asset to that group will be the consistency and continuity that comes with sticking in the same spots a full year.

In the lead-up to ISU media day at Jack Trice Stadium, the Ames Tribune is looking at the team, position-by-position, and pondering the biggest questions surrounding each piece of the team. The secondary ran Sunday. Next up, the offensive line.

The depth chart

LT — 1. Julian Good-Jones, 2. Joey Ramos; LG — 1. Collin Olson, 2. Trevor Downing; C — 1. Colin Newell, 2. Derek Schweiger; RG — 1. Josh Knipfel, 2. Robert Hudson; RT — 1. Bryce Meeker, 2. Sean Foster

The starting five listed on the most recent depth chart began each of the last 11 games in the 2018 season, ran together all through spring practice and will enter preseason camp as the de facto starters. No news on that front, Josh Knipfel says, is good news.

“As seniors, we’re trying to leave a foundation for the young guys,” Knipfel said. “This should be the standard every time. When you get to our age and the new guys come in, you can tell them this is how it goes and how it works. That’s a goal of our as leaders of the group and seniors in the group.”

Julian Good-Jones, a redshirt senior who has started 37 games, will be at left tackle for the second-straight year, the first time where he will be a multi-year starter at the same position. Collin Olson got a scholarship in the offseason, Colin Newell has settled in at center, Knipfel could be the best offensive lineman right now, and Meeker is settled in on the right side.

“It's great to be ushered in around an offensive line that's almost intact coming back,” Campbell said. “Four seniors, five starters coming back, seven guys that have had playing or starting experience in that group as well so there is a lot of commission right now.”

Sean Foster has seven starts under his belt as well, and will be an experienced backup. Trevor Downing and Joey Ramos, though, have been talked about for more than a year in terms of size, skill and how they could make an impact on the line. Don’t forget about Alex Kleinow or Robert Hudson, either — four freshmen have joined the fold, too.

Three questions going into preseason camp

1. Will there be any shakeup to the starting five during the season?

There probably isn’t a reason to switch the starting lineup before camp begins, but some of the conversation surrounding the underclassmen and the inconsistency of play the last few years does beg a question. Will this group of five start all 12 — and probably 13 — games in 2019?

Downing and Ramos, both of whom were high-profile commitments in the 2018 class, have been brought up numerous times over the last year. They are slotted as backups now, but one things Myers made clear was no job will just be automatically given for the season opener.

“With that depth, it breeds competition,” Myers said in April. “We do have a lot of guys returning, but of those five, each one of them has to earn their spot again. What that’s doing right now, being able to plug guys in with no fall off is pushing that first group.”

2. What does depth on this line look like?

Campbell and Co. have talked about the desire to build a backup system that is capable of being interchangeable with the Cyclones’ starters. That might be more of an ambition than a reality, but it’s been a philosophy applied to the offensive line in particular.

ISU could potentially go eight deep, with Downing and Ramos probably being the closest to nabbing starting spots. Under the four-game redshirt rule, it’s also possible to see Grant Treiber, Jake Remsburg, Jarrod Hufford and Darrell Simmons get reps here and there.

“The new redshirting rule, it changed our mindset a little bit,” Myers said. “Our goal is to really get those guys ready to go in the second half of the year knowing potential injuries or guys getting banged up or whatever. We had (Downing) in a heavy set package on the goal line in short yardage stuff where he did get some plays, but really the game never allowed us to get there.”

3. How does line experience impact the rest of the offense?

David Montgomery covered for inconsistencies on the offensive line the last couple years with highlight reel tackle breaks and heads up running. It’s one of the reasons he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the NFL Draft. Now that he’s gone, the five running backs in contention for carries will rely on the offensive line and its improvement over the last year.

Penalties derailed offensive production in the Alamo Bowl loss, but the foundation of 10 other games was there for Newell and Co. It’s the foundation of 114 combined starts — Foster included — is what has to win the day while ISU sorts through some of its questions at the skill positions. Brock Purdy’s dual-threat ability helps, but the extensive experience of the five starters up front is what will help him take the next step as a quarterback, too.