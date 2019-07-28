DES MOINES — Jeff Giannettino thought his days of high jumping at Drake Stadium were a thing of the past.

Not so fast.

The former West Burlington-Notre Dame high school and Army West Point standout will get one more chance to compete in the high jump pit where he has enjoyed so much success through the years.

Giannettino, a three-time state and three-time Drake Relays high jump champion, will compete in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships men's high jump competition at 4:35 p.m. Sunday.

This one has a little extra special meaning for Giannettino, who just graduated from Army West Point in May. It is his father, Chipe's, birthday and he wants to put on a special performance for his father.

"It's my Dad's birthday on Sunday, so hopefully I can make it worthwhile for him to drive all the way to Des Moines," Giannettino said. "My season ended a little prematurely and then I took some time off and went to a friend's wedding. I had to report back here at the end of June and jumped right back into training. It took me a couple weeks to get back into it and remember how to do everything, but I'm good to go now."

Giannettino has been working for the track team at Army West Point, where he is doing an internship in the athletic department. He works with the track team now, and as soon as his work day ends at 5 p.m., he heads out for his own training for a couple hours.

It's all part of a busy Army life.

"Right now I am learning the operations side of the track and field program in West Point. I get to see the other side of things, so it's kind of nice," Giannettino said. "I work upstairs in the athletic department, basically doing whatever they need me to do. I'm working on operations and logistics, planning trips and setting up the schedule for the upcoming cross country season. I'll work until 5 and then I get a workout of my own with the coach. It's similar to what I did before, except now my workouts are after work."

Giannettino was one of the first entrants, but was one of the last ones accepted. The qualifying standard is 2.24 meters, or 7 feet, 3/12 inches. Ricky Robertson leads the field at 2.31 (7-5 3/4). Giannettino was accepted at 2.16 (7-0 3/4) to round out the field.

"I entered, but I wasn't sure if I would get accepted," Giannettino said. "I found out I got accepted, so I threw some more technical stuff into my workouts. I had to get back to my training cycle and get ready."

He is hoping to take advantage of another chance to compete at Drake Stadium, and give his father a birthday to remember.

"I keep thinking every time I go there this will be the last time," Giannettino said. "But I will never complain about getting to go to Drake Stadium to compete."