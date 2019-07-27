Husker Scores 14 to Lead Australia to U19 World Cup Semifinals

Future Husker Isabelle Bourne scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to power Australia to a 63-51 victory over Mali in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Women's Basketball U19 World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

Bourne, a 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, hit 6-of-10 shots from the field including 2-of-3 three-pointers in more than 27 minutes of action for the Gems.

Bourne added an assist and a steal to help Australia advance to the U19 World Cup semifinals where the Gems will face Spain on Saturday at 5 a.m. (CT).

Spain advanced to the final four with a 55-52 victory over China. On the other side of the bracket, USA Basketball rolled to an 81-46 win over Canada, while Belgium blew past Japan, 63-43. The United States will battle Belgium on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. (CT).

The FIBA U19 World Cup Championship Game will be held on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. (CT). The third-place game tips at 5 a.m. (CT).

Bourne has been a key piece to Australia's success at the U19 World Cup. The Gems entered the tournament ranked as the No. 7 team in the world, but have clinched a top-four finish.

Through five tournament games, Bourne is averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist. She has scored in double figures in each of Australia's four straight wins in the tournament, averaging 12.5 points while shooting 54.2 percent (19-35) from the field over the last four games.