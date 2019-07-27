Burlington Bees starter Hector Yan threw 4 2/3 solid innings Friday night, but it wasn't enough as Beloit rallied for a 4-3 victory in a Class A Midwest League game at Community Field.

Yan left the game for reliever Austin Krzeminski with a 1-0 lead.

It was short lived.

Krzeminski inherited a runner on first with two out, but he gave up a double to make it second and third. Three consecutive singles with a stolen base sandwiched in made the score 4-1.

The Bees fought back with two runs in the seventh when Connor Fitzsimons drew an inning opening walk. An out later Kevin Maitan walked. A wild pitch made in second

and third. A ground single to short by Justin Jones scored Fitzsimons and sent Maitan to third. A fielding error, on a towering pop up in front of the mound, by Beloit pitcher

Chase Cohen loaded the bases. With two out, Spencer Griffin walked to drive in the third run.

Both teams went quietly in the eighth and ninth, and Beloit took the series 2-1.

Burlington began a three-game commuter Saturday at Peoria, then three more at the Quad Cities beginning Tuesday.