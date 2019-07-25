Recruit list includes former Nebraska City Pioneer Allison Baker

In her second full season, Peru State women's basketball head coach Joan Albury has announced the signing of fifteen newcomers to the Bobcat program.



Three of the thirteen are transfers while 12 freshmen will be joining the squad. This season, for the first time in at least 20 or more years, Peru State will have a junior varsity program. The 15 players will join 12 returners from the 2018-19 squad.



The three transfer signees, along with their hometown and previous school, include:



Kristian Dewitt – Mansfield, Texas – Alcorn State University (Miss.)

Dayna Dewitt – Mansfield, Texas – Riverside Community College (Calif.)

Jescenia Mosely – Shenandoah, Iowa – Iowa Central Community College



The 12 freshmen, along with their hometown and previous school, include:



Jasmine Fitzpatrick – Willingboro, N.J. – Willingboro High School

Reagan Kirkwood – Valley Falls, Kan. – Valley Falls High School

Julie Miller – Easton, Kan. – Pleasant Ridge High School

Addison Gyhra – Auburn, Neb. – Auburn High School

NyTasia Braxton – Camden, N.J. – Woodrow Wilson High School

Adreal Bell – Independence, Mo. – William Chrisman High School

Sarah Zule – Leavenworth, Kan. – Lansing High School

Natalia McNeill – Oakland, Neb. – Oakland-Craig High School

Allison Baker – Nebraska City, Neb. – Nebraska City High School

Alicia La Gatta – Drexel, Mo. – Drexel High School

Da'Jaya Todd – Omaha, Neb. – Metro Community College/Rufus King High School

Jon'Tavia Burts – Omaha, Neb. – Omaha North High School