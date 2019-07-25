Recruit list includes former Nebraska City Pioneer Allison Baker
In her second full season, Peru State women's basketball head coach Joan Albury has announced the signing of fifteen newcomers to the Bobcat program.
Three of the thirteen are transfers while 12 freshmen will be joining the squad. This season, for the first time in at least 20 or more years, Peru State will have a junior varsity program. The 15 players will join 12 returners from the 2018-19 squad.
The three transfer signees, along with their hometown and previous school, include:
Kristian Dewitt – Mansfield, Texas – Alcorn State University (Miss.)
Dayna Dewitt – Mansfield, Texas – Riverside Community College (Calif.)
Jescenia Mosely – Shenandoah, Iowa – Iowa Central Community College
The 12 freshmen, along with their hometown and previous school, include:
Jasmine Fitzpatrick – Willingboro, N.J. – Willingboro High School
Reagan Kirkwood – Valley Falls, Kan. – Valley Falls High School
Julie Miller – Easton, Kan. – Pleasant Ridge High School
Addison Gyhra – Auburn, Neb. – Auburn High School
NyTasia Braxton – Camden, N.J. – Woodrow Wilson High School
Adreal Bell – Independence, Mo. – William Chrisman High School
Sarah Zule – Leavenworth, Kan. – Lansing High School
Natalia McNeill – Oakland, Neb. – Oakland-Craig High School
Allison Baker – Nebraska City, Neb. – Nebraska City High School
Alicia La Gatta – Drexel, Mo. – Drexel High School
Da'Jaya Todd – Omaha, Neb. – Metro Community College/Rufus King High School
Jon'Tavia Burts – Omaha, Neb. – Omaha North High School