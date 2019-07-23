For a third straight season, Boone’s baseball team moved within a victory of advancing to the State Tournament.

A 7-2 triumph Monday over Greene County gave the Toreadors another District title and sent them into a Sub-state final scheduled for Wednesday at Ballard.

Morgan Smith and Jake Lewis ended the drama with home runs in the sixth inning.

Lewis finished 2-for-3 with four runs-batted-in. Smith also went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bret Price singled, scored a run in the first inning and added an RBI.

Spencer Turner handled duties on the mound, working all seven innings while allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Boone, a State Tournament qualifier last summer, improved its record to 19-12.

Greene County jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, capitalizing on a couple of defensive gaffes.

The Toreadors responded with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Price reached on an error and Derek Rhinehart followed with a single down the third-base line. Two batters later, Smith singled. Lewis doubled with two outs.

Greene County contributed a couple of errors and a costly wild pitch.

Turner preserved the 3-2 lead by working around base runners in the second, fourth and sixth innings.

He maneuvered out of trouble in the fifth when Greene County got two runners on.

Boone secured the victory after scoring four times in the sixth. Dylan Bangs singled between Smith and Lewis’ homers.

Wednesday’s Sub-state pitted the Toreadors against a Ballard squad that owned a 25-8 mark. The Bombers split with Boone during the regular season.