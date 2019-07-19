After suffering a 12-6 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes during the Class 4A regional finals last Tuesday, the Ballard softball team saw that it still needed to take some more steps forward to get where it was two years ago as a state finalist.

It won’t take that many steps though.

Ballard finished its 2019 season with a 26-10 record. The Bombers finished second to state qualifier Carlisle in the always-loaded Raccoon River Conference with a 10-4 conference mark, and they ended the regular season ranked eighth in 4A.

“Our team just works really well together,” freshman pitcher Maggie McCrady said. “We do everything right. Our offense is really good and our defense is really good.”

The Bomber offense ended regional play ranked second in 4A for runs scored with 295 and they had the third-best team batting average at .370. Ballard also came in 11th in team fielding average at 94.9 percent.

Pitching is where Ballard needs to grow the most. The Bombers began the year with two freshmen and a sophomore on the hill and the one with the most experience, freshman Matty Beerbower, was forced to miss the second half of the season with a torn rotator cuff.

That put a lot of pressure on McCrady, the only other hurler with varsity experience, and Walzer — who was throwing varsity for the first time.

Ballard gave up 172 runs and had a staff ERA of 4.01. The Bomber staff was plagued by inconsistency, as evident by the regional final game where McCrady pitched great for four innings, but then the wheels fell off in the fifth when DCG put eight runs on the board.

But Bomber coach Charlie Husak is confident with another year of work, his young staff will be a lot stronger and up to the task of getting the team back to state.

“Every one of the pitchers, they’ll put the time in that’s needed to make that next step,” Husak said. “I’m excited for their development. They have the work ethic to get better and they’ll put us in position to really compete in a game like this and not have that inning again.”

McCrady, who went 17-9 with a 4.36 ERA and 77 strikeouts against 61 walks in 152 ⅔ innings, said practice and trust in her coaches and teammates will help make her, Beerbower and Walzer a formidable trio in 2020.

“Coach always says block everything out,” McCrady said. “It helps a lot. We need to learn to make sure our spins are working and we’re hitting our spots. Sometimes the umpires don’t always call it your way, but you’ve got to work around it and pitch to contact. I’ve got my defense behind me.”

The Bomber defense was not only skilled, but versatile in 2019.

All-state catcher Skylar Rigby was able to play some games in center field because Molly Houge, who started most of last year when Rigby was playing travel ball, was available behind the plate. Outfielder Karlee Ahrenholtz filled in admirably at first for Maggie Larson, who was coming off an ACL injury and only able to help out at the plate.

Second baseman Isabell Hobbs has experience in the outfield and on the mound, and outfielders Abby Husak and Carley Wilson both played multiple positions

“We’re all athletes and athletes play everywhere,” Rigby said. “It’s really fun to put somebody here or somebody there, then switch it around and trust everyone and be comfortable with it.”

With Ahrenholtz, Newell and talented reserve Allison Vetter the only players graduating, Coach Husak expects that trend to continue in 2020.

“We’re pretty excited that we have all those girls back,” he said. “They work hard and they’re good defensive players too. They don’t make many mistakes.”

Coach Husak and the Bomber pitchers will certainly be glad to have the bulk of the team’s offensive production returning as well.

Ballard finished the season with eight players hitting over .320. Seven different Bombers recorded at least nine extra-base hits, six scored at 25 runs or more, eight drove in 15 or more runs and three finished with at least nine steals.

“It’s really awesome, because you trust every single person on the team,” Rigby said. “You know somebody’s gonna go out there and do their job, no matter what it is. They’re gonna get the bunt down, they’re gonna get the base hit or they’re gonna be patient and walk. They always do great.”

This has Coach Husak and the returning players pumped about the possibility of returning to state next season and making some noise in Fort Dodge.

“It’s gonna be really fun,” Rigby said. “I’m very excited about next year.”