McKet Maher scored an 11th place national finish to wrap up a solid year of competition for the Sidney school rodeo program during action at the national finals rodeo, which was conducted June 22 to 30 at Huron, S.D.

The season began for Sidney’s high school and junior high competitors back in August with five fall rodeos and continued in April for five spring rodeos including the state finals.

Competing for the high school team were Cash Smith, a senior, and Paige Smith, a sophomore.

Three rodeo competitors made up the junior high team for Sidney with McKet Maher and Samuel Daly, eighth grade, and Cade Smith, sixth grade.

The high school state finals rodeo was conducted in June in Waterloo.

Placements at the state finals were based on the total accomplishments during the entire season and honors were also given based solely on the performance at state.

Paige earned a season finish of 11th in breakaway roping and was 16th in team roping.

She was voted by her peers to be the secretary for the Iowa High School Rodeo Association for the upcoming school year of 2019-20.

Cash had a season finish of 11th in calf roping. He had a season finish of 12th in team roping. Cash was also awarded the outstanding character award for the state finals.

The junior high state finals was conducted in Mashalltown on Memorial Day weekend. Like the high school finals, the state finals featured season honors and honors specific to the state final competition.

Samuel had a season finish of eighth in the chute dogging. He had the top average score for the finals in that event. Samuel also earned a season finish of 10th or team roping.

Cade had a season finish of 10th in team roping and was also honored with the outstanding character award for the state finals.

McKet had a number of fantastic finishes at state and advanced to nationals for a number of events.

She scored season finishes of fourth place in barrel racing; third place in breakaway roping; fourth in goat tying; and ninth in pole bending to go along with a season finish of reserve champion, or second place, for ribbon roping. She also had a season finish of eighth in team roping.

McKet was the all around cowgirl for the state of Iowa.

Her top four finishes put her in the nationals at Heron, an event which featured 1,150 competitors from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico.

The national finals rodeo gave out $200K in scholarships for top 10 finishes.

Nationals featured two rounds of competition.

McKet was top 10 in the first round of ribbon roping, top 15 for the first round of breakaway roping, top 15 in the first round of goat tying and top 10 in the second round of goat tying.

Her finishes in goat tying put her in a competition featuring the top 20 competitors. She finished 11th and was a fraction of a second away from scholarship dollars and a 10th place finish.

The accomplishments by McKet continued a solid tradition of rodeo excellence at the Sidney school. Sidney has had six state champions over the years, but McKet’s 11th place national finish is thought to be the highest such achievement for the program.