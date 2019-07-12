Burlington pitching held Fort Wayne to no runs on two hits Thursday night and took game two of the three-game set, 5-0, at Community Field.

The Bees have now run off five straight wins, their longest streak of the year.

Dylan King, making his first start of the season, threw three one-hit innings. He struck out three and walked none. Kyle Tyler followed with six one-hit innings of his own. He walked three and struck out four to earn his fifth win against no defeats.

Burlington second baseman Alvaro Rubalcaba was 3-for-3, with two RBI. Francisco Del Valle, on a 2-for-4 night, and Kevin Maitan both hit home runs. Del Valle’s was a two run shot.

The Bees posted all their runs in the first three innings. Maitan hit his no-doubter to right on the first pitch he saw in the first. Bees up 1-0.

With two out in the second Justin Jones was hit by a pitch, the first of four Bees hitters who would get plunked in the game. He went to third on Tim Millard’s punch single to right and scored on Rubalcaba’s line single to right-center. Bees up 2-0.

After Nonie Williams grounded out to start the home third, Spencer Griffin was hit by a pitch. He stole his ninth base of the year as Harrison Wenson struck out. Del Valle then mashed his fifth home run of the season. The only question off the bat was whether it would stay fair, and it did. That shot scored Griffin ahead of him.

Jones worked a walk and Millard was hit by a pitch. Rubalcaba capped the scoring with another RBI single to right-center.

Rubalcaba added to his big offensive night with an outstanding play behind and another behind first.

Williams stole his team leading 17th base of the year in the fourth. He ranks ninth in the league in that category.

Of note was Harrison Wenson being caught stealing in the second inning. It is the first time he has been caught in his career dating back to his college days at Michigan. He was 9 for 9 previously.