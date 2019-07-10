Taking the mound for the first time this summer, Cameron Elshire allowed 10 hits, four earned runs, in six innings pitched to earn the 8-5 win over Ashland on Monday, July 8, at Nebraska City.

The Post 8 Juniors have won five of it’s last six games and earned a No. 1 seed as districts approach on July 12-16.

In their contest against Ashland, Nebraska City was down 2-0 heading into the bottom of third inning.

Kyler Arthur led off the inning with a single and later scored on a RBI base hit by Brayden Betts.

Adam Dia drilled a pitch to right field that scored two runs and NC led 4-2.

With runners at first and third, Zac Albrecht hit into a double play, but managed to score a run in the process.

In the bottom half of the fifth, Elshire and Colby Hoback hit back-to-back RBI singles and NC carried a 7-2 lead.

Ashland battled back in the sixth by scoring three runs and NC led by two.

Adam Dia got a RBI sacrifice in the bottom of the sixth and Quintin Holman came for relief efforts to get the save in the seventh.

Nebraska City scored eight runs on 10 hits. Ashland scored five runs on 11 hits.

Dia went 2-for-4 with two singles and three RBI; Holman, double, single; Betts, two singles; Arthur, Elshire, Zach Tesarek and Hoback, each with singles.

Nebraska City (15-6) will compete in the district tournament against #6 Falls City on Friday, July 12, at Hickman. Game time: 2:30 p.m.