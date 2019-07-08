Jordan Williams took control of the mound by striking out 10 in five innings of work, as Nebraska City defeated Ashland 9-1 on Monday, July 8, at Nebraska City.

“Anytime Jordan takes the rubber, we have a really good chance of winning,” Coach James Widoe said. “We played real good defense behind him and I thought our approach at the plate was really good.”

Nebraska City found themselves down 1-0 in the top half of the first.

Tyler Levy led off the first inning by smacking a pitch down the right field line, and hustled his way to third for a triple. Clay Stovall hit the ball to the left side that scored Levy, and with one out, Trent Fahey hit into a fielder’s choice that advanced Eli Southard across home plate.

In the bottom of the second, and NC leading 2-1, Jacob Shannon scored a wild pitch to put NC up by two.

Max Chaney hit a hard single to begin the bottom of the fourth. Shannon laid down a nice bunt down third base side for a single.

Tyler Levy drove in a run with a hard single to left field. With no outs, Shannon scored a passed ball and Garrett Bassinger got an RBI walk.

Still in the fourth, and NC leading 6-1, Fahey hit a RBI single to right field and Stovall later scored on an error by Ashland.

Nebraska City was one run away from the mercy rule heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Stovall stepped to the plate and ripped a single that scored Tyler Levy, and NC picked up it’s 19th win on the season.

Currently, Nebraska City and Hickman are battling for the No. 1 seed in districts.

The Post 8 Seniors have a record of 19-4 and Hickman is sitting at 19-5-1.

“Tonight was an important win to get,” Widoe said. “I like where we are sitting, but we have to continue to play well.”

Tyler Levy was 3-for-3 with two singles, triple, one RBI and three runs scored; Chaney, two singles; Southard, Stovall and Shannon, each with singles.

Williams got the win for NC. Williams allowed two hits and no earned runs.

Nebraska City will host Omaha Central on Tuesday, July 9, at Clemmy Holmes Field in Nebraska City. Game time: 5:30 p.m. 8:00 p.m.