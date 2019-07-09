The seventh-annual Nebraska Football Road Race will take place on Sunday, July 14. The one-mile fun run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K run will follow, with an estimated start time of 8:30 a.m. Both races will start and finish on Stadium Drive just outside the west side of Memorial Stadium.

The history of the Nebraska Football Road Race is directly tied to the inspirational relationship created in 2012 between former Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead and Jack Hoffman. Because of this relationship, the Nebraska football team has been committed to raising awareness and funds for pediatric brain cancer research. In the six previous road races, a total of just over $230,000 has been raised.

Fans can register for the races by going to www.huskers.com/roadrace. Online registration is open until July 10 at 5:59 p.m. The cost until July 10 is $25 for the one-mile fun run and $30 for the 5K. Runners will also receive a commemorative race-day shirt and bracelet. All proceeds will benefit the Buffet Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and its pediatric brain cancer research efforts.

Runners can still register after July 10 by going to the Lincoln Running Company (1213 Q St.) and paying a $40 late-registration fee for the 5K and $30 late-registration fee for the one-mile fun run. Registration at the Lincoln Running Company closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Runners can also sign up on race day for either the 5K or the one-mile fun run for $40 at the check-in table located near the start/finish line, but will not be listed in the results due to chip timing. Shirt sizes for late registrants are not guaranteed. Additionally, the first 1,000 registrants will be invited to watch a preseason Nebraska football scrimmage in Memorial Stadium in August. A date has not been finalized. Each registrant will receive an email with more details about the scrimmage as the date approaches.



The Nebraska Football Road Race is also a great way for fans to meet the team prior to the season. Select players will participate in the one-mile fun run and registrants will have opportunities to interact with the members of the Nebraska football team at the event.

For more information regarding the Road Race, please contact Sammi Cowger (scowger@huskers.com). For media inquiries, please contact Erica Nett (enett@huskers.com).