DONNELLSON — Good things really do come to those who wait.

Just ask the Central Lee High School baseball team.

The last time the Hawks celebrated an SEI Superconference South Division championship, this year's senior class was getting ready to start first grade.

The Hawks changed all that in a big way on Friday night. Central Lee struck early and often and overwhelmed a red-hot Notre Dame team, rolling to a 12-0, five-inning victory at Central Lee High School to clinch the South Division title outright for the first time since 2005.

It set off the first of what Central Lee hopes will be several championship celebrations this month.

"That's a really good team that we just beat that bad. I think we can beat any team that bad. We just have to play like we did," said senior designated hitter K.J. Skow, who patiently waited for his turn to crack the varsity lineup this year. "This says we have a lot of potential. We can go a long ways with this team."

"This is great. I don't think we've had a conference championship since 2005. This is huge for us. All our hard work pays off. Now we're ready to go work and get ready for the playoffs," said senior pitcher Waylon Weirather, who shut out the Nikes for the second time this season, scattering seven hits while walking none. "Everybody knew we were playing a real good team here in Notre Dame. They have been a strong team all year. We knew we were going to have to play our best ball and we did."

"It was game for us. That was for the conference championship. Our kids showed up. You always worry if they are too nervous, but not this group. They were ready for it. I think we played well in all facets, really," Central Lee coach Shane Weirather said. "Our offense was great. Our pitching was great. Our defense made some big plays when we had to."

Notre Dame (15-5 overall, 9-3 South Division) had a chance to share the title with Central Lee and Van Buren with a win. Instead, the Nikes dropped to seventh, victims of their own miscues. Three Nike pitchers walked seven batters, while the Notre Dame defense committed six errors.

"It was pretty frustrating tonight. We've been on such a roll," Notre Dame coach Chris Chiprez said. "One thing that's been a standout for us as far as the three aspects of the game has been our pitching. Unfortunately it failed us tonight. You can't go up against a team like this ... they're a great team, well coached. You can't get behind in counts and you can't put people on base because eventually it's going to come back to burn you and it did tonight."

Central Lee (17-1, 11-1) jumped on the Nikes for seven runs in the second inning, using just four hits to end the suspense.

Jadon Hawk started the inning with a single and Alex Sandoval and Evan Pohren drew walks to load the bases. Waylon Weirather singled in the first run and T.J. Stutes drew a walk to force in another run. Tyler Hopp and Sam Hirner each drove in a run before Skow slashed a two-run double into right field. Skow scored on a ground out by Luke Simmons and the rout was on.

"It was a fastball down the middle and I turned on it. I had Jadon Hawk over here telling me there's a big hole down the first-base line and that's where I took it," said Skow, who also can attest to the fact that good things come to those who wait. "My freshman year I didn't play much JV. My sophomore year I finally got my time on JV. Last year I didn't really play much on varsity. I had to wait my turn. This year I think we're making the best out of it."

"That's the kind of kid he is: just keep working. He didn't have many at-bats. Coming into this year I think he had 10 at-bats. He worked really, really hard in the offseason and earned a spot. That just shows you don't give up. You're still in our mind. It paid off in a big spot right there," Coach Weirather said of Skow.

That was more than enough run support for Weirather, who let his defense work behind him while throwing just 73 pitches, five fewer than his earlier 2-0 win over the Nikes.

"I felt great just because of my defense behind me. That's what I really have confidence in. I try to avoid walks and just let the defense make the plays. That's what has happened all year," Waylon Weirather said.

"Waylon did a great job. He's just tremendous. You try to put him in the biggest spots you can because he pitches well in the biggest games," Coach Weirather said.

Simmons added insult to injury, slapping a two-run single to right to highlight a four-run fourth inning.

"Offensively we put the ball in play," Coach Weirather said. "There were several times we got up there with two strikes and got a big hit. The one I remember most was out catcher, Luke Simmons. Big two-strike hit right there. What you like to see is when you get a nice, quality pitcher like Brent out there because you wonder how you're going to handle it. We're going to see that kind of pitcher going forward. Obviously we handled it pretty well."

Chiprez, meanwhile, pulled several starters from the game to send them a message with district play starting in one week.

"It was more of sending a message. We've preached compete, compete, compete all year long. Some of our guys didn't do that. I want them to clearly understand that if you're not going to compete, then I'll put somebody else in who is will to compete. Maybe not as athletically gifted or baseball gifted, but they're going to go in there and give me 110 percent. That's what we did," Chiprez said. "We talked about letting this go tonight. Obviously it's disappointing. We thought we were up there in the top of the conference, but our ultimate goal is the district tournament and getting to the state tournament. I told them to have some short memory and we'll have practice on Sunday and go to Davis County on Monday and see what we can do."

Notre Dame;000;00;—;0;7;6

Central Lee;074;1x;—;12;9;1

WP — Waylon Weirather (7-1). LP — Mitchell Brent (5-2). Leading hitters — Central Lee: Tyler Hopp 2-2, Weirather 2-3. 2B — K.J. Skow (CL). RBI — Central Lee: Hopp 2, Skow 2, Luke Simmons 2, Sam Hirner 1, Weirather 1, T.J. Stutes 1.

Records: Notre Dame 15-5 overall (9-3 SEI Superconference South Division), Central Lee 17-1 (11-1).