MIDDLETOWN — Tommy Elston and Daniel Keltner created their own fireworks on Thursday night at 34 Raceway.

The two veterans came away with feature wins in the Patriot Dirt Duel at the 3/8-mile high-banked oval dirt track.

Elston took the checkered flag in the Dirt Late Model feature race in a field of 15 cars. The veteran from Keokuk started on the inside of the third row, but held off Chuck Hanna Matt Ryan, Sam Halstead and Ron Boyse for the win.

Elston and Matt Strassheim won heat races, while Ryan won the B main.

Keltner, a veteran from Wapello, won the 305 sprints feature in a field of 21 cars. Keltner started outside in the third row, then held off a hard-charging Jerrod Schneiderman, who took second after starting 12th. Justin Parrish took third. Schneiderman won the B main, while Daniel Bergquist, Tanner Gebhardt and Mason Cambell won heat races.

Racing is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at 34 Raceway with 305 sprints, IMCA modifieds, IMCA sport modifieds, IMCA stock cars and sport compacts on the schedule.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

IMCA LATE MODELS

Feature results — 1. Tommy Elston, Keokuk; 2. Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, Ill.; 3. Matt Ryan, Davenport; 4. Sam Halstead, New London; 5. Ron Boyse, Kalona; 6. Matt Strassheim, Morning Sun; 7. Ray Raker, Danville; 8. Jay Johnson, West Burlington; 9. Dalton Simonson, Fairfax; 10. Chad Holaday, Muscatine. B-Main winner — Ryan. Heat winners — Elston and, Strassheim.

305 SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Dan Keltner, Wapello; 2. Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington; 3. Justin Parrish, Oquawka, Ill.; 4. Jeffrey Wilke, Knoxville; 5. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington; 6. Harold Pohren, New London; 7. Garrett Duff, Waldoon, Ill.; 8. Brayden Gaylord, Wever; 9. Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun; 10. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington. B-Main winner — Schneiderman. Heat winners — Bergquist, Gebhardt and Mason Cambell.