The regular season came to a close a little earlier than Collins-Maxwell wanted after its final game against Janesville was rained out on Wednesday.

Collins-Maxwell will take a 22-1 record into the postseason. The Spartans won the Iowa Star Conference South Division with a perfect 13-0 mark and went the whole season ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.

“We did what we needed to do,” Collins-Maxwell head coach Troy Houge said. “We only had one loss - to the defending (Class 2A) state champions (Louisa-Muscatine) - and a lot of shutouts (18). We played great defense and scored a lot of runs.”

Collins-Maxwell's biggest win was a 1-0 victory over ISC North Division champion Clarksville, the No. 3 team in 1A, on June 25 at Clarksville. It wrapped up the fourth conference title in a row for Houge, including the final two years of Collins-Maxwell-Baxter as a program.

“It was good to get another championship,” Houge said. “That's a pretty good streak going.”

But now Collins-Maxwell has its sights set on the big goal - repeating as 1A state champions. Regional play begins next week and the Spartans don't want that to end abruptly too.

“The real season starts now,” Houge said. “It's never easy. We've seen a little bit of everything and know anything could happen at any time.”

Last year Collins-Maxwell was only challenged once prior to reaching state - a 7-4 victory over Glidden-Ralston in the regional finals. All-state pitcher Mikayla Houge shut out the other five Spartan opponents in the postseason, including all three of their foes at state en route to winning the title.

Coach Houge expects a more difficult road this time around.

“There are a lot of good teams out there,” coach Houge said. “They're all gonna be gunning for us.”

A potential date with Murray (22-9) in the semifinals has coach Houge on alert. After a 6-7 start the Mustangs have won 16 of 18 games heading into their final two games of the regular season this weekend.

Murray also has an impressive 8-1 victory over Lenox - the second seed in Collins-Maxwell's bracket - under its belt.

“Murray's a tough team,” coach Houge said. “They have a couple good pitchers and a chance to be a tough out.”

Seniors Breianna Klein (11-5, 0.77 ERA) and Kayla Wookey (11-4, 2.09 ERA) are having outstanding seasons on the mound for the Mustangs. Klein is also hitting .500 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs.

Coach Houge wanted to scout Murray when it was set to face another potential regional foe - Grand View Christian - on Tuesday. But the game was rained out.

He'll get two more chances when Murray plays at Chariton Friday and hosts Moravia Saturday.

Lenox (24-6) and Grand View Christian (18-8) are the two teams with the best chance to reach the regional finals from the other side of the bracket.

Lenox is led by sophomore pitcher T.J. Stoaks (23-5, 1.04 ERA) and sophomore Cassidy Nelson (.341 batting average, 18 RBIs). Karlee Knode (.403 average and 16 RBIs), Sydney Lane (.400 average and 13 RBIs) and Emma Heffron (15-7, 3.20 ERA) are having good seasons for Grand View Christian .

“We're gonna have to work a little bit harder this time,” Houge said. “It's gonna be tough.”

Collins-Maxwell will face the winner of the regional first-round game between East Union and Orient-Macksburg in the regional quarterfinals on July 10. That game is set to start at 7 p.m. in Collins.