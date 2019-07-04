No. 14 (Class 3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and toppled Washington High School, 5-1, in a non-conference softball game at Washington Wednesday night.

Kenna Davis gave WB-ND the early lead when she belted the second pitch of the game for a home run. Washington tied the score in the bottom of the first, but the Demons wouldn't score again. Reagan Engberg went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Falcons. Davis and Addy Kellen both went 2-for-4. Davis and Madelyn Stutsman both had an RBI. Lauren Summers (20-9) was the winning pitcher. She gave up five hits and struck out four. She hit two batters.

Washington's Alexa Mitchell led all hitters with three hits in three trips. Molly Sparks was the losing pitcher.

WB-ND (21-10) plays No. 13 (Class 1A) Twin Cedars (28-4) and host Davis County (9-15) at Bloomfield Saturday. Washington slipped to 21-13.

NO. 2 L-M 4, PEKIN 1: Second-ranked (Class 3A) Louisa-Muscatine beat Pekin in a SEI Superconference North Division game at Packwood.

Louisa-Muscatine (29-3) plays Waterloo West (4-27) and No. 14 (Class 5A) Bettendorf (18-12) in the Iowa City West Classic at the Hawkeye Softball Complex Saturday. Pekin dipped to 16-12.

NO. 12 MOUNT PLEASANT 6-7, DAVIS COUNTY 5-4: No. 12 (Class 4A) Mount Pleasant swept a doubleheader at Bloomfield.

Mount Pleasant (21-10) hosts Benton Friday. Davis County is now 9-15.

W-MU 13, NEW LONDON 3: Winfield-Mount Union coasted past the Tigers in seven innings at New London.

Molly Miller led W-MU with a home run and a single. Jobey Malone singled and doubled and Carlee Sloan had two singles. Liana Sweezer doubled for the Wolves. Madie Anderson was the winning pitcher, striking out nine Tigers.

Winfield-Mount Union (16-8) hosts Tri-County Monday in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 5 tournament. New London (8-13) hosts Brooklyn BGM Friday.

PREP BASEBALL

NEW LONDON 11, W-MU 1: Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Tigers stopped Winfield-Mount Union in six innings at New London.

Jacob Ford's one-out single in the third inning against Carter Allen spoiled the no-hit attempt. Carter Allen was the winning pitcher in three innings of relief. He gave up one run on one hit and three walks in three innings. He struck out three. Darius Whaley pitched the first two innings for New London and Jaxon Allen pitched the final inning.

Whaley went 3-for-4 to lead all hitters. Carter Allen doubled and Jaxon Allen tripled. The Allens had two RBIs each.

New London (7-10) plays at Fort Madison Monday. Winfield-Mount Union (1-19) plays a doubleheader at Keota Monday.

NO. 4 MARION 9, MOUNT PLEASANT 3: Fourth-ranked (Class 3A) Marion defeated the Panthers at Mount Pleasant.

Chase Williamson went 2-for-3 to lead Mount Pleasant. Clayton Lowery was 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Bryce Anderson was the losing pitcher. He gave up all nine runs, only one was earned, on 10 hits and two walks.

Mount Pleasant (18-7) plays at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Friday. Marion improved to 22-4.