The Burlington Bees fell to Cedar Rapids 5-4 on Wednesday night, allowing three3 unearned runs in the ninth to go with two unearned in the fourth and dropping a game they had in hand on Wednesday night at Community Field.

Cole Duensing went five innings for Burlington. He gave up four hits, three walks and struck out three.

Mayky Perez took the loss in relief.

Austin Krzeminski bridged the middle with three one-hit frames.

With the Bees up 4-2 Perez replaced Krzeminski. The Kernels Trevor Casanova hit a high fly ball to right field. Outfielder Francisco Del Valle drifted back to the warning track, but lost it off his glove. Casanova reached third. After an out, Perez issued a walk. He struck out Estamy Urena for what should have been the third out then gave up a three run double to Yeltsin Encarnacion to put the Kernels up 5-4.

The Bees went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.

Harrison Wenson hit his 13th and 14th doubles of the year. He scored twice. Tim Millard blasted his first home run of the season, and had four runs batted in. Justin Jones had two hits.