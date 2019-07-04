The Omaha World-Herald (OWH) recently released its 2019 edition of the All-Midlands College teams. Five Peru State baseball players were named to the NAIA/D-III honorable mention list. OWH sports writer Gene Schinzel organizes the recognition.



Seniors Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.), Alberto Rosario (Carolina, P.R.), Sterling Rupp (Omaha), and Eddy Tavarez Cabrera (San Cristobel, D.R.), along with junior Adam Cendejas (Chino Hills, Calif.), were recognized. Last year, Tavarez Cabrera was a first team selection. 11034



Previously, Cendejas had been named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference First Team while Rosario and Tavarez Cabrera were named to the second team. Rupp and Hasch earned honorable mention.



Hasch, an outfielder, was fourth on the team with a .319 batting average. He had 43 hits – eight of which were doubles, two were triples, and six were home runs. Hasch batted in 32 and led the team with 12 stolen bases. 11079



A pitcher, Rosario finished with a 5.30 earned run average and had a 7-4 record which led the team. He had 75 strikeouts and held opponents to a .289 batting average.



Rupp finished the season with a .297 batting average and a .473 slugging percentage. He had 27 hits – seven of which were doubles and three were home runs. Rupp drove in 16.



Also a pitcher, Tavarez Cabrera, led the team with 118 K's and had an earned run average of 4.68 while finishing the season with a 6-4 mark. Tavarez Cabrera held opponents to a .146 batting average. Tavarez Cabrera was drafted following the season and is playing for the Milwaukee Brewers organization in the Arizona Rookie League. 11080



Cendejas led the team while batting .438 and 60 hits. He had 13 doubles and one triple and drove in a team-best 41 runs. Cendejas led the team with a .547 slugging percentage and also a .516 on base percentage. He finished ranked seventh in the NAIA with his batting average and was 39th in the NAIA with 1.429 hits per game.



With a number of returners and recruits, Cendejas looks to return for the 2020 season. The Bobcats will look to improve upon their 20-24 overall record.