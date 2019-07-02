Three Peru State softball players earned All-Midlands College Softball Honorable Mention in the Omaha World-Herald's (OWH) annual All-Midlands College NAIA/D-III Softball Team honors. OWH sportswriter Gene Schinzel compiles the list which recognizes the best of the softball players in the NAIA and NCAA DIII across the state of Nebraska.



Tyler Farrell (Brandon, Fla.), received All-Midlands College Softball Team Honorable Mention for the third straight year. Joining Farrell earning the recognition this year are juniors Alyiah Franco (Syracuse, Utah) and Takia Walker (Enterprise, Ala.). 10899



A junior first baseman, Farrell led the team with a .361 batting average and a .563 slugging percentage. Farrell finished with 52 hits – 11 of which were doubles and six were home runs. She led the team with 30 runs batted in. Farrell previously had earned honorable mention recognition in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.



Also a junior, Franco finished the season batting .304 while collecting 28 hits. Franco had five doubles and two triples while driving in five. She added four stolen bases. 10900



Walker, also a junior, was third on the team in batting average at .335 and finished the season with 54 hits. She had four doubles and two triples. Walker drove in 17 and finished the year with four stolen bases.



The three seniors-to-be will look to lead the Bobcats next year to an improved season after finishing the year 8-38.