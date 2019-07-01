Peru State has announced its tailgating options and procedures for the upcoming 2019 football season. In addition, athletic ticket prices and the availability to purchase season tickets are being continued for the benefit of the Bobcat fans.

Bobcat athletic director Wayne Albury stated, "Tailgating is a great tradition of college athletics and another great reason to come out to the Oak Bowl on football game days. After five successful years, the Peru State administration is again supporting the opportunity for Bobcat families and fans to 'officially' tailgate prior to Bobcat football games."

Tailgating will be available for all Bobcat fans prior to home games. The Bobcat Tailgate Zone will be available in the AWAC East parking lot and in a small lot on the corner of 5th and Washington streets. As of this time, the 5th and Washington lot has been booked.

Groups, organizations, clubs, and individuals may reserve a single-game spot or season pass spots, which are approximately 16 by 17 feet or two parking stalls. Remaining spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Single-game tailgate spots are available for $30 each or a season tailgate spot will be made available for $125. This season, Peru State is hosting five home games. Prices increased slightly as fans will enjoy the amenities of having a port-a-potty available at each site.

The Bobcat Tailgate zone is a family-friendly environment and all Nebraska laws are applicable to Peru State College and to all individuals on the property of the College. Additional policies and guidelines can be found at http://bit.ly/2HSI3k2 under the FAN ZONE Tab on the www.pscbobcats.com athletic website. A reservation form is also available at the above link and can be either mailed or emailed in to Brenda Lutz, Project Coordinator. Payment options include cash, check, or money order.

Peru State is again offering season ticket options in 2019-20. There are family and individual options for football, volleyball, men's basketball, and women's basketball.

A family season ticket for all sports which will admit two individuals is $150. A family season ticket for all sports which admits four individuals is $300. It should be noted if two people attended all home events, the cost would be $424.

An individual season pass for football is $30. An individual season pass for volleyball will be $50. An individual season pass for basketball will be $75. The basketball pass will get you into either the women's and/or men's games as most will be doubleheaders.

Individual game tickets will be available for all sports at the gate. For football and men's and women's double-header basketball, the ticket prices are as follows: Adults - $8, Seniors (65 and older) - $7, Students (ages 7-17) - $5, and Children (age 6 and under) – Free. In addition, Peru State students and staff with appropriate identification are free.

For volleyball and single basketball games, the prices are as follows: Adults - $6, Seniors (65 and older) - $5, Students (ages 7-17) - $4, and Children (age 6 and under) – Free. Again, with appropriate identification, Peru State students and staff are free.

As Peru State is adding junior varsity programs for women's and men's basketball, there will be no cost attend those games when they are not on the same night as a regular-season contest. Information about season passes can be found online at http://bit.ly/2HSI3k2. For questions on the tailgating, season tickets, or parking, contact Lutz at blutz@peru.edu or call at 402-872-2350.