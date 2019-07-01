On Sunday, June 30, NC lost in extra innings to Springfield, 11-8, during the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference tournament championship.

The Nebraska City Seniors’ have played six games in six days, including two area tournaments from June 25-30. During the Eastern Nebraska League tournament, NC came away with a first place finish on June 27.

In the SENBC tournament, Springfield/Platteview jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Garrett Bassinger led off the bottom of the third with a hard single to center field. Bassinger later scored on a wild pitch and Jordan Williams hit a RBI single that scored Trent Fahey and NC regained the lead, 2-1. Clay Stovall smacked a two-out single that scored Max Chaney and Tyler Levy. Nebraska City tacked on another run when Eli Southard advanced home on a wild pitch and NC led 6-1.

Fahey hit a line drive RBI single in the fourth that scored Stovall and NC had a 7-1 advantage.

Nebraska City executed a nice defensive play in the top half of the fifth. Thomas, of Platteview, hit a single up the middle and made a big turn around first base. Sneaking in behind Thomas was catcher Bryce Levy. Stovall made the throw and Levy put the tag on Thomas for the out. Jacob Shannon struck out the next hitter and the momentum was in favor of NC.

Platteview settled down and scored six runs on six hits in the top half of the sixth inning and the score was all tied up 7-7.

As the game progressed into the top of the ninth, Platteview added four runs.

Trailing 11-7 in the bottom of the ninth, NC scored on a RBI single by Bassinger, but regrettably that’s all the closer NC would get.

Shannon started for NC and threw 5.1 innings. Shannon allowed eight hits and six runs. Quintin Holman threw 3.2 innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs.

Bassinger was 3-for-5 with three singles and one RBI; Tyler Levy, two singles; Southard, Stovall, Williams, Bryce Levy and Fahey, each with singles. Platteview scored 11 runs on 14 hits. Nebraska City scored eight runs on 10 hits.

The Seniors are now 16 and 4 on the year.

The Nebraska City Juniors and Seniors will face Auburn on Thursday, July 4, starting at 1:00 p.m and 3:00 p.m. at Steinhart Park in Nebraska City.