Cyclone sophomore excelling for Team USA

Not a lot - or at least not enough - people were all too interested in the three-star recruit who was developing his game just off the shores of Lake Winnebago in eastern Wisconsin. Now that same player is starring for Team USA at the U19 FIBA World Cup in Greece, playing his way up NBA Draft boards and may hold the key to Iowa State’s 2019-20 season.

Tyrese Haliburton is perhaps on the precipice of a star turn.

The Cyclone sophomore is starring for the American contingent playing in Crete, having scored 21 points on 8 of 9 shooting (4 of 5 from 3), while also posting eight assists and five steals in a 102-84 victory of Lithuania in group play Sunday.

“Obviously Tyrese (Haliburton) had a special game – 4-for-5 from 3,” USA and Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said after the game. “That’s been his specialty in college. A lot of of our guys have struggled shooting the 3 so far, but he stepped up tonight.”

It was a faraway display of the production Cyclone fans saw up close during a freshman season in which he played a supporting role, but still managed to shine. His work at the World Cup is a reminder that despite all the roster losses from last year’s Big 12 tournament championship team, ISU still has at least one top-tier talent remaining.

Sunday’s breakout game came after Haliburton had eight points and eight assists in Team USA’s opening win against New Zealand.

It’s a been a continuation of the revelation of Haliburton’s talent that went largely unrecognized when he was a recruit. It’s now on display at an international level.

“He impacts the game by just making the right plays,” ISU assistant coach James Kane, who is in Greece with Haliburton, told the Ames Tribune in a phone interview Monday. “He doesn’t force shots. He gets his teammates going. He instills confidence in his teammates, and then Tyrese will shoot open shots.

“He’s not out there hunting shots for himself. He’s capable of knocking down shots whenever he does shoot the ball, but the best thing that I’ve seen, the most intriguing thing that I see with Tyrese is his ability to dominate a game without forcing bad shots.”

Haliburton’s development could well decide how far the Cyclones go this upcoming season. With Marial Shayok and Nick Weiler-Babb gone to graduation and Lindell Wigginton and Talen Horton-Tucker off to the professional ranks, ISU is going to need a scoring punch from the perimeter. Penn State transfer Rasir Bolton could provide that if he’s eligible, which the NCAA is yet to rule on, and Colorado State transfer Pretniss Nixon could as well, but Haliburton could be what makes it all work.

He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard with excellent passing skills and a knock-down 3-point jumper to go along with a natural feel of the game. It’s easy to see how ISU would lean on him as the fulcrum of the offense upon which everything rests.

“His IQ is phenomenal,” Kane said. “He’s two steps ahead of the defense. Offensively, he sees things that most people don’t see or take time to see. He’s a winner. Bottom line.

“You place him anywhere on the floor, he impacts the game.”

He’s drawn critiques from ISU coach Steve Prohm in the past for being almost hesitant to shoot, and that may have to change this season with the Cyclones lacking the scorers and playmakers that were on the roster his freshman season.

Haliburton probably isn’t going to be an 18-to-20-point scorer every night, but he’ll be called upon to put the ball in the basket with greater frequency - just like he did against Lithuania.

“I didn’t really hit too many shots during our exhibition games or in tryouts, so to see the ball go in the hoop always feels good," Haliburton said after Sunday’s contest.

Haliburton’s size, IQ, skill and underutilized scoring ability has made him a darling of NBA evaluators. He’s already being looked at as a potential first-round selection in 2020, and his play overseas is only reinforcing that belief in some.

“Tyrese Haliburton having a phenomenal day doing a little bit of everything passing, defending and making big shots,” Jonathon Givony, a draft expert for ESPN, tweeted during the Lithuania game Sunday. “Sensational.”

Whether Haliburton will look to pursue his pro prospects after his sophomore season remains anyone’s guess. This is the same person, after all, that didn’t feel compelled to test the NBA draft waters this offseason in part because he had scheduled his wisdom tooth extraction in the spring.

He’s not a guy in a hurry.

Haliburton, though, has a chance to turn himself into one of college basketball’s best players in just his second season.

“He’s matured in every area,” Kane said. “He’s really taken ownership in representing his country the right way. He’s really taken ownership in leading a team.

"We can count on him being one of the leaders on our team.”

Haliburton’s knack for influencing a game in so many ways is what makes him so special. He’s got positional size, the ability to switch defensively, an accurate jumper, deft passing and high-level insight into the game. He’s a player built for the modern game.

So many missed that in the gym at Oshkosh North High School, but, now, it’s on display for the entire world to see.