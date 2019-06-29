There are a few aspects of her game that Maggie Larson feels are still trying to catch up to the rest of her. A torn ACL robbed her of a finish to basketball season last winter, and the Ballard junior has slowly started to build up her strength and efficiency on the softball field.

The two-game performance Larson put together Friday, particularly in a road tilt against Ames, brought out all the best in what she provides the potent Bombers offense.

Ballard used a powerful third inning to defeat Ames 8-1 on Friday night, but it was Larson's two home runs in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, that provided the fireworks. The designated player went 4 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs in the Bombers' (25-8) win.

“We've just been getting to the contact point and after surgery, that's where I feel like I needed to work,” Larson said. “I haven't hit in awhile, but everybody on the team was so supportive of me. I definitely could not be where I am without them.”

Larson also knocked in three RBIs in a morning win against Carroll, but it was the night cap against the Class 5A Little Cyclones (9-16) that opened her eyes to what she can do the rest of this season. Hitting out of the six spot has given Ballard, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, a murderer's row of hitters that has started to extend to even the seven, eight and nine batters.

“Carley Wilson in the No. 9 spot is just seeing the ball well. She's flipping the lineup over,” Ballard coach Charlie Husak said. “I've moved her to the 8 spot a little bit and I'm like, 'You know what, I need to keep her at 9 because she's like another lead off hitter and has a little power.' Carley is just doing a great job down there in that spot for us.”

While Larson has rehabilitated from her injury in the early stages of the softball season, she's worked closely with Husak to tweak her swing. They've worked on hand placement, on and off the tee, and been intent on reading the pitches and making in-the-moment adjustments. Larson put her power hitting on display Friday, but there could be another level to it.

“If she gets square to the ball, that ball is going to go. She's been working hard,” Husak said. “She's coming off an injury and is taking her a little time to get to where she's at, and it's a perfect time for her to do what she's doing. I'm very thankful for it and it's fun to watch.”

Ballard has four players batting over .400 on the season, including junior Abby Husak at a team-high .519. Junior Skylar Rigby leads the team in slugging percentage (.931) with Larson checking in second (.627).

“We've had a lot of off days lately and everybody has come in really wanting to get extra hits in,” Larson said. “They want to see the ball and hit the ball better. Them taking time out of their day to come in when they don't have a game, it just makes everybody so much better and what I feel is helping us right now.”

Ballard outhit Ames 12-5 with the Little Cyclones failing to collect more than one hit in an inning. Junior Karlie Hill, who relieved Jewels Buss in the circle in the top of the third inning, went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double in the bottom of the sixth. She was stranded there, however, when Ames struck out and grounded to shortstop.

“These young ladies tonight, they just kept us off balance,” Ames coach Gary Gorman said. “We tried to adjust by moving up in the box, but really never got a good hack at any of the pitches she threw.

“Karlie did (get hits) and on her second one I told her to get in there and tell those girls the magic you're using. She hit the ball twice extremely hard, but we just couldn't get anyone else to hop on with that.”