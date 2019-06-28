“In my head, I told myself that I was going to dive for it and make a play.” Is what Tyler Levy said after a possible game saving play at third base in the bottom of the fifth inning against Roncalli as the Nebraska City Post 8 seniors won the Eastern Nebraska League championship by a score of 1-0 on Thursday, June 27, at Bennington.

With the game scoreless in the bottom half of the fifth, Roncalli had a runner on third with one out. A hard ground ball was hit to third baseman Tyler Levy. Levy extended his body to get the ball, checked the runner at third and made the throw to first base for the out. “For Tyler to knock down the ball, give up his body and to have the presence of mind to check the runner and throw to first for the out-that was a big play for us,” Coach James Widoe said.

Second baseman, Jordan Williams showed off his defensive skills in the bottom of the sixth. With a runner at third and one out, a shallow fly ball was hit to Williams who was drifting to right field to make the catch. The Roncalli runner tagged up and Williams threw a bullet to catcher Bryce Levy who laid down the tag for the 4-2 double play. “Jordan showed why you don’t want to test his arm,” Widoe said. “Bryce did a really good job receiving the throw and did not reach out too far and made a nice tag.”

In the top of the sixth, NC executed a perfectly hit-and-run play that helped lead to their first run. Tyler Levy stood at first base after a walk and Eli Southard nailed a single to advance Levy to third. Trent Fahey hit a hard line-drive to left field and NC took a 1-0 lead, and that’s all NC needed to get the win.

Williams earned the win for NC. Williams threw 5.1 innings and allowed two hits, no earned runs while striking out four. Dylan Roe got the save in 1.2 innings of work.

Nebraska City hit the ball hard in this contest, but Roncalli played solid defense by allowing one error.

The Post 8 seniors had seven hits and one run. Roncalli two hits no runs.

“We are playing really tough and are in a groove,” Widoe said. “Anytime you play in a championship, the intensity is a little bit higher.”

Fahey was 2-for-4 with two singles, RBI; Bryce Levy, double; Tyler Levy, Southard, Clay Stovall and Max Chaney, each with singles.

Nebraska City will face Syracuse tonight, June 28, at Syracuse.

Event: SENBC tournament. Game time: 3:30 p.m.