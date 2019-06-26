In their first game of the SENBL tournament, Nebraska City Post 8 pitcher, Jacob Shannon, struck out 10 Crete batters in a 10-2 win on Tuesday, June 25, at Waverly.

Shannon threw 5.2 innings and allowed three hits and no earned runs.

Nebraska City was the home team in this contest, and in the first inning, the seniors got back-to-back singles from Tyler Levy and Eli Southard. Levy would eventually score on a passed ball and Southard scored on an RBI single by Clay Stovall. Jordan Williams later scored and NC led 3-0.

Max Chaney led off the bottom of the second with a single and later scored on a single to left field by Trent Fahey and NC led 4-0.

Nebraska City busted the game wide open with a five-run fifth inning. Stovall ripped a two RBI single to center field to give NC a 6-2 advantage. Shannon would get a sacrifice RBI that scored Bryce Levy, and by the end of the fifth, NC led 9-2.

In the sixth, Southard scored on a passed ball and NC would go on to get the eight run win.

Nebraska City scored 10 runs on 10 hits. Crete scored two runs on three hits.

Stovall was 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBI; Tyler Levy and Southard, each with two singles; Bryce Levy, Chaney, and Fahey, each with a single.

RBI: Shannon, Chaney, and Fahey, one each.

Nebraska City (Seniors) will be at Waverly today, June 26, for the SENBL tournament starting at 3 p.m. After the 3 p.m. game, NC will travel to Syracuse for the SENBC tournament starting at 6 p.m.

Nebraska City is now 12 and 3 on the season.