KEOSAUQUA — Growing up in Van Buren County, it was always Garrett Saunders' dream to one day be a cowboy.

No, not the football playing Dallas Cowboys. A real, down-to-Earth, tough-as-nails cowboy. Yeah, life on the rodeo circuit seemed like the life of Riley to Saunders. Traveling the country, roping steer and busting broncos seemed like an adventure he wanted to pursue.

That all changed when he went to a mutton busting rodeo and saw a rider get thrown and stomped. Suddenly, baseball seemed like a little easier path.

Saunders, an all-state player for Van Buren High School and two-time ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region selection for Central College, signed a free agent deal this past weekend with the Atlanta Braves.

Saunders, who graduated from Central last month, has been assigned to Danville (Virginia), the Braves' rookie-level Class A affiliate in the Appalachian League. The team opened its short season last Wednesday.

For Saunders, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, one he wasn't about to pass up.

"This has been my dream ever since I was a kid playing tee-ball when I was four. I think my parents even tossed a ball around to me when I was even younger," Saunders said. "Eighteen years is a long time. I am very thankful for all the time and money my family spent with me to get me to this point. It's just awesome to see it all pay off now. I have a lot of memories and a lot of friends through baseball. To be able to continue playing the game I love is pretty special."

Saunders caught some attention away from Central. He was among a handful of NCAA Division III players to compete the last two summers in the Northwoods League, a summer wood bat league for elite college players. Saunders had a strong showing for the league's Thunder Bay (Ontario) Border Cats.

He was then invited by the Braves to a pre-draft showcase in Cedar Rapids in May.

"He performed pretty well there," Central head coach Matt Schirm said. "I thought he had a chance to get drafted."

"I played in that two weeks before the Major League Baseball draft and an area scout for the Braves, Kevin Barry, saw me there," Saunders said. "They sent some information to me, but I didn't get drafted. He contacted me two weeks later and said they had a spot open up and asked me how quickly I could get (to Virginia). I got on a plane right away and headed out there."

Saunders said the last week has been a whirlwind, signing, then moving to Virginia, then getting settled in, getting acquainted with his new teammates and surroundings and trying to play the game to the best of his ability.

"The last week has been pretty hectic," Saunders said. "I've been trying to get settled in and signing a lot of paperwork. Now I am ready to just focus on baseball. I'm trying to get to know the guys and just settling down a little bit."

Saunders graduated from Central last month with a biology major and a lofty 3.89 grade point average. A two-time Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, he's hoping to attend medical school in a year, but has put those plans on hold while he pursues his baseball dreams.

This spring Saunders started all 40 games for the Dutch, hitting a team-high .361 with 53 hits, including four triples and three home runs, as well as 34 runs and 25 RBIs. He's Central's all-time doubles leader with 48 and ranks second in career hits with 211. He helped the Dutch compile a 24-16 season record.

"He's very talented, but there are a lot of players that have similar measurables," Schirm said. "To me, the way he competes and carries himself on the field is what stands out and probably why he did so well in the Northwoods League. A lot of guys have higher numbers than him, but he figures out a way to compete. That will give him a chance to be successful in professional baseball as well."

"It's always exciting to say that someone that came through here is playing professional baseball," he said. "It's good to be able to tell recruits that this is possible. You can pursue your dreams at Central."

Saunders had been playing in the Iowa Valley Summer League in Williamsburg, building up hours to get into medical school in the fall. He is putting that dream on hold, at least for now. He wants to give professional baseball a shot. After all, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Right now I'm just enjoying playing baseball and living my dream,' said Saunders, a middle infielder. "I'll just see where it takes me. Whatever happens, happens."