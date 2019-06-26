Leading 6-1 in the bottom of the third, Max Chaney blasted a two-run HR, as the Post 8 seniors went on to defeat Waverly 12-4 on Wednesday, June 26.

“Unified approach at the plate,” is how Coach James Widoe described his teams offense this year. The Post 8 seniors are averaging nine runs a game and have accumulated a .365 team batting average.

On the mound, Nebraska City is deep with three solid starters in Jordan Williams, Garrett Bassinger, and Jacob Shannon. Clay Stovall has been improving on the hill and will see more starts as districts approach. Nebraska City had tallied 144 strikeouts among all their pitchers. “Our pitching is really taking shape,” Widoe said.

Against Waverly, Nebraska City found themselves trailing 1-0 going into the bottom half of third. Bryce Levy gave NC a 2-1 lead after nailing a two RBI single, followed by an RBI single by Chaney. Tyler Levy, who went 3-for-4 in this contest, hit a double and later scored on a passed ball. With the bases loaded, and two outs, Williams drew an RBI walk and NC led 6-1.

Bassinger reached on an error that scored Williams in the fourth. Later in the inning, Trent Fahey scored on a passed ball and Tyler Levy hit a single to center that scored two runs on a Waverly throwing error.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bassinger was able to get a strike out and two ground outs that ended the game.

Bassinger, who is now 4 and 1 on the season, allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight.

Tyler Levy ended the day with two singles and a double; Bryce Levy, single, double; Chaney, single, HR; Stovall, double.

RBI: Chaney, three; Tyler Levy and Bryce Levy, two each; Bassinger and Stovall, one each.

“We have to come ready to play every night,” Widoe said. “We are playing good baseball at the right time.” Nebraska City will be in the 'Eastern Nebraska League' conference championship game on Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m. Nebraska City will play the winner of the Bennington vs Roncalli match-up @ Bennington.