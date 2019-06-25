After falling to Carlisle (23-2) earlier in conference-play, Perry had the Wildcats in its sights for an upset on the road Monday, June 24. But with the Jayettes unable to get the bats moving, Carlisle left with another conference win, sending Perry home with an 8-0 loss.

Despite playing on the road, it was an improvement on the scoreboard from the first contest at the beginning of the month. Carlisle took a 10-0 shutout win as Peyton Tunink and Jayna Kenney split time on the mound. On Monday, Kenney was in the circle again to help dampen the score.

Most of the damage came in the first four innings. Carlisle opened the evening with three runs in the first, another three in the third, and two in the fourth. In the four innings Carlisle was shutout, three were perfect innings that went three-up-three-down.

Unfortunately for Perry, Carlisle held those same bragging rights throughout the rest of the game for the complete shutout.

Perry was supposed to take on Des Moines North (0-16) but due to too few players at practice, the game has been forfeited to the Jayettes. With the unexpected day off, Perry next has Bondurant-Farrar (13-14) up next, looking to reverse the 2-1 loss from earlier this season.