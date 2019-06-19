FORT DODGE - The Ballard softball team went 2-1 at the Fort Dodge Invitational Friday and Saturday.

On Friday the Bombers, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, edged a Newell-Fonda team rated No. 4 in 1A by 6-5 score in six innings, then fell to Fort Dodge, the No. 5 team in 5A, in a 3-2 battle. Ballard took down Clear Creek-Amana on Saturday, 9-6, to go to 18-6 on the season.

In the win over Newell-Fonda, the Bombers rallied from a 5-4 deficit with two runs in the sixth to get the win. Ballard picked up seven hits, including two home runs.

Carley Wilson homered and drove in three runs and Skylar Rigby hit a solo home run for Ballard. Maggie Larson was 2-for-3 with a run, Karlee Ahrenholtz went 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Isabella Johnson singled and scored, Abby Husak singled and walked, Rori Olson scored a run and Rachel Newell walked.

Hailey Walzer got the win in relief, giving up one hit and striking out two in 2 ⅔ scoreless innings. Maggie McCrady surrendered four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and six walks in 3 ⅓ innings.

Ella Larsen took the loss for Newell-Fonda, allowing four earned runs and walking one in 5 ⅓ innings. Maggie Walker drove in two runs and Larsen doubled, scored and drove in a run offensively for the Mustangs.

In the loss to Fort Dodge, both teams did all their scoring in the first two innings. Fort Dodge scored twice in the first and once in the second and Ballard picked up both its runs in the top of the second.

Johnson tripled and recorded one walk, steal, run and RBI apiece and Larson singled and drove in a run against Fort Dodge. Isabell Hobbs singled and scored, Rigby doubled and Husak singled and walked.

McCrady went all six innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits with a strikeout and two walks in a losing effort. Jalen Adams got the win for Fort Dodge after striking out six and walking two over seven innings.

Loghen Schnetzer hit a solo home run and Tristin Doster doubled, scored and drove in a run for the Dodgers.

On Saturday, Ballard used big third and fifth innings to get past Clear Creek-Amana. The Bombers put up five runs in the third and three in the fifth to build a 9-3 lead and they held off a Clipper rally in the sixth for the victory.

Rigby went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs; Newell 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI and Husak 3-for-4 with a double, run, two steals and three RBIs to pace Ballard’s 15-hit attack against the Clippers. Larson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Hobbs finished 2-for-4, Molly Houge doubled and scored, Johnson singled, stole a base and scored and Ahrenholtz singled, walked and scored.

McCrady gave up four earned runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 5 ⅔ innings as the winning Bomber pitcher against Clear Creek-Amana. Raina Henze took the loss for the Clippers, giving up six earned runs with two walks and a strikeout in six innings.

Abby Crow was 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs and Gabrielle Bedford doubled and drove in two runs to lead Clear Creek-Amana at the plate.

Ballard 6, Newell-Fonda 5 (6)

NF 210 200 - 5 6 NA

B 130 002 - 6 7 NA

NF: Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker.

B: Maggie McCrady, Hailey Walzer (4) and Molly Houge.

WP: Walzer.

LP: Larsen.

2B: NF - Larsen.

HR: B - Skylar Rigby, Carley Wilson.

Fort Dodge 3, Ballard 2

B 020 000 0 - 2 5 NA

FD 210 000 X - 3 7 NA

B: McCrady and Rigby.

FD: Jalen Adams and Tristin Doster.

WP: Adams.

LP: McCrady.

2B: B - Rigby. FD - Doster.

3B: B - Isabella Johnson.

HR: FD - Loghen Schnetzer.

Ballard 9, Clear Creek-Amana 6 (6)

CCA 300 003 - 6 8 NA

B 105 030 - 9 15 NA

CCA: Raina Henze and Ainsley Schrock.

B: Walzer, MCrady (1) and Houge.

WP: McCrady.

LP: Henze.

2B: CCA - Schrock, Gabrielle Bedford, Grace Bedford. B - Houge, Rachel Newell, Abby Husak, Maggie Larson.

HR: CCA - Abby Crow. B - Rigby.

ROLAND - With the way things have been going, Ballard just knew it was going to pull through against Gilbert in the opening game of the Kiwanis Softball Tournament June 13 in Roland.

Ballard entered the tournament having won 11 of its previous 13 games, with its only losses coming to Class 5A program Southeast Polk and an Adel-Desoto-Minburn team rated No. 1 in 4A. So when the Bombers trailed 8-7 with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and with the last two batters in the lineup coming up, there was no panic in the dugout.

Karlee Ahrenholtz and Carley Wilson showed why Ballard’s offense is one of the best in 4A by delivering back-to-back hits to win the game for the Bombers, 9-8.

“Charlie’s never worried about the way we’re hitting,” Ahrenholtz said referring to Ballard head coach Charlie Husak. “He knows with our bats — with Carley in the 9 hole, or me in the 8 hole or Hobbzie (Isabell Hobbs) in the 4 hole — he knows someone’s gonna step up, no matter what.”

Gilbert relief pitcher Halli Nissen struck out Ballard slugger Maggie Larson to start the eighth with pinch runner Sam Vetter starting on second due to the international rule put in place for extra innings. Ahrenholtz then stepped into the box and connected for a big single to drive in Vetter with the tying run.

“We had a runner on second and I knew I had to come through for my team,” Ahrenholtz said. “When that ball came, I just knew it was the right pitch.”

Ahrenholtz took second on the throw home to try and get Vetter. That left Wilson with a great opportunity and she took full advantage, ripping a shot to the fence in left field for a double to win the game.

“I knew I needed to hit it,” Wilson said. “It was just the perfect pitch to swing at.”

Wilson and Ahrenholtz each came up with two hits. Wilson doubled in the fourth inning and Ahrenholtz singled in the sixth.

“I think we do a good job of hitting at the bottom of the lineup,” Wilson said. “We’re able to get it back to the top.”

As a team, Ballard connected for 13 hits. Abby Husak was 3-for-4 with three runs, Rachel Newell reached base three times and accounted for two runs and an RBI, Skylar Rigby had two RBI singles, Hobbs drove in two runs and Larson hit a solo home run.

Maggie McCrady was the winning pitcher. She relieved Matty Beerbower in the first inning after Gilbert put five runs on the board, and gave up two runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and one walk to help Ballard, No. 9 in 4A, improve to 15-5.

In Gilbert’s big first inning, Jordyn Pike hit a two-run double and Nissen absolutely crushed a three-run homer to left field off Beerbower in the first to get Gilbert out to a big 5-0 lead before even recording an out. Ballard came back to take a 7-5 lead, but Gilbert refused to wilt.

The Tigers chipped away by putting up a run in the fifth on an RBI single from Peyton Mary Clatt, then tying the game in the seventh when Samantha Grove hit an RBI single with two outs.

Starting pitcher Bri Newton worked around a two-out single from Isabella Johnson in the bottom of the seventh to keep Ballard off the board and force the extra inning. In the top of the eighth, Emma Mostek started on second and made her way home on a sacrifice fly from Nessa Johnson to briefly regain the lead for Gilbert before Ballard’s late rally in the eighth.

With the loss, Gilbert fell to 7-10. Newton gave up seven runs on 11 hits with one strikeout and walk apiece in eight innings and Nissen took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits with a strikeout.

Pike and Clatt each ended up with three hits and Grove had two for the Tigers.

The Bombers went on to pound Benton Community, 13-2 in five innings later in the day to finish 2-0 in their one day at the tournament.

The Bombers broke the game open against Benton in the fourth inning with a nine-run outburst. Larson provided the big highlight of the game with a grand-slam home run.

Newell was 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs; Husak 2-for-2 with two runs and steals apiece; Johnson 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs and Molly Houge 2-for-3 with one run and RBI apiece against Benton. Wilson singled and scored, Ahrenholtz doubled and walked, Hobbs was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs and RBIs apiece, Brynna Huen singled and Rigby walked two times and scored twice.

McCrady was also the winning pitcher against Benton, allowing two runs on two hits and walks apiece with two strikeouts in four innings. Hailey Walzer threw one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Ballard 9, Gilbert 8 (8)

G 500 010 11 - 8 14 1

B 203 200 02 - 9 13 0

G: Bri Newton, Halli Nissen (8) and Emma Mostek.

B: Matty Beerbower, Maggie McCrady (1) and Skylar Rigby.

WP; McCrady.

LP: Nissen.

2B: G - Jordyn Pike. B - Carley Wilson 2.

HR: G - Nissen. B - Maggie Larson.

Ballard 13, Benton Community 2 (5)

BC 200 00 - 2 2 NA

B 004 9X - 13 14 NA

BC: Katelyn Buscher, Tegan Vogt (4) and Brielle Hogan.

B: McCrady, Hailey Walzer and Molly Houge.

WP: McCrady.

LP: Buscher.

2B: BC - Gabby McKee. B - Karlee Ahrenholtz.

3B: B - Rachel Newell.

HR: B - Larson.

HUXLEY - Ballard scored five runs over the last two innings to rally for an 8-7 home victory over Carroll June 11.

The Bombers fell behind 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. They scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, but Carroll went back in front with a run in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ballard carried over its hot hitting from the previous inning. The Bombers put two more runs on the board to win the game and improve to 14-5 overall and 5-2 in the Raccoon River Conference.

The Bombers and Tigers were supposed to play a doubleheader, but the second game got rained out.

Rachel Newell, Isabell Hobbs and Matty Beerbower each had two hits for Ballard. Newell also scored twice, Hobbs doubled, walked, scored and drove in two runs and Beerbower knocked in two runs.

Abby Husak was 1-for-2 with two walks, two steals and three runs and Skylar Rigby 1-for-3 with one run, walk, steal and RBI apiece. Maggie Larson finished 1-for-4 with one run and RBI apiece and Brynna Huen and Carley Wilson each singled once.

Beerbower threw 5 ⅔ innings and gave up five earned runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and a walk as the winning pitcher. Hailey Walzer struck out two and surrendered one hit and walk apiece in 1 ⅓ innings for the Bombers.

Chloe Gallegos was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to pace Carroll offensively in a losing effort. Julia LaRue took the loss going the distance on the mound for the Tigers, giving up seven earned runs with six strikeouts and five walks.

Ballard 8, Carroll 7

C 102 201 1 - 7 11 NA

B 300 003 2 - 8 11 NA

C: Julia LaRue and Chloe Gallegos.

B: Matty Beerbower, Hailey Walzer (4), Beerbower (5) and Skylar Rigby.

WP: Beerbower.

LP: LaRue.

2B: C - LaRue 2, Gallegos, Rylee Ludwig, Ashlynn Brandt. B - Isabell Hobbs.

HUXLEY - Ballard had No. 1 Adel-Desoto-Minburn on the ropes, but couldn’t hold on in a 4-1 home loss to the Tigers in eight innings June 10.

The Bombers took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning courtesy of a solo home run by Isabell Hobbs in the second inning. But ADM scored a run in the seventh, then Tiger pitcher Abbie Hlas blanked Ballard in the bottom of the inning.

ADM kept the momentum going its way in the eighth. They scored three times in the inning and Hlas kept Ballard off the board again to complete the comeback for the Tigers.

Ballard saw its eight-game winning streak snapped. The Bombers fell to 13-5 overall and 4-2 in the Raccoon River Conference.

Maggie McCrady gave up four earned runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and four walks in 7 ⅓ strong innings as the losing Ballard pitcher. Isabella Johnson singled twice and Abby Husak and Matty Beerbower each singled once to account for the other Bomber hits off Hlas.

Hlas struck out 10 and walked three, going the distance as the winning pitcher. Sierra Wyatt was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Morgan Meyer 3-for-5 with an RBI as the top ADM hitters.

ADM 4, Ballard 1 (8)

ADM 000 000 13 - 4 11 NA

B 010 000 00 - 1 5 NA

ADM: Abbie Hlas and Brylee Person.

B: Maggie McCrady, Matty Beerbower (8) and Skylar Rigby.

WP: Hlas.

LP: McCrady.

HR: B - Isabell Hobbs.