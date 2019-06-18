The heartbeat of the last few Iowa State football seasons has been its upperclassmen. Veterans provide the necessary balance and experience to navigate a round-robin Big 12 schedule and reach the postseason, so the presence of Allen Lazard, Brian Peavy and David Montgomery carried a lot of weight.

But before they were grizzled and experienced, each of those three were wet behind the ears and trying to adjust to the collegiate game as it happened around them.

Peavy was afforded a redshirt year in 2014, but Lazard and Montgomery played as true freshmen in 2014 and 2016, respectively. All three contributed as rookies and were able to blossom into pillars of what the program would eventually come. Now it’s someone else’s turn play as a youngster.

In the last three years under coach Matt Campbell, ISU has put 20 true freshmen into the lineup and used a number of redshirt freshmen as the depth was built up. The Cyclones are starting to be in a position that doesn’t require leaning on young players as much, but Campbell has made it clear he won’t shy away from playing a youngster if they deserve it.

The Ames Tribune evaluated the roster and identified five freshmen, first and second year combined, that could be a breakout performer in 2019. True sophomores aren’t eligible, but players that participated in four games or fewer last season are included. Let’s take a look.

1. Breece Hall, Running back

Hall, along with newcomer Jirehl Brock, could be 1A and 1B when it comes to breakout candidates on the whole roster. Kene Nwangwu, Sheldon Croney and Johnnie Lang are back and will be vying for starter-type carries, but Hall and Brock will have every opportunity to be the top guy when training camp and the season arrives.

Getting Hall and Brock to sign in the same class was a coup of sorts for ISU and assistant Nate Scheelhaase, the primary recruiter on both, with each player coming in with a stacked resume. Hall and Brock were top-10 running backs nationally, according to 247Sports. Hall was an All-American Bowl participant and rushed for 2,000 yards in two seasons. Brock was the Illinois Gatorade player of the year last season and ran for 2,158 yards and 33 touchdowns.

It’s likely that ISU goes with Nwangwu and Croney, at least early, as the primary running back while Hall and Brock get settled, but don’t be surprised if one or the other emerges midseason. Hall was a midyear enrollee and Brock arrived a couple weeks ahead of the other freshmen this summer, indicating ISU wants him to catch up as quickly as possible before preseason camp.

2. Will McDonald, Linebacker

Perhaps the most tantalizing player on the roster is the one who got a head start last season. McDonald, who redshirted in 2018 but appeared in four games, is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and was the defensive scout team player of the year last year. What makes him even more intriguing is his offseason switch from defensive line to linebacker.

McDonald had three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble last season — most of which came in a road loss to TCU. He spent most of his time growing up playing basketball, so as he becomes more versed in football, his ability should only expand. His position change also enhances and disguises the looks ISU can give on defense if he earns a starting spot opposite Marcel Spears.

3. Joseph Scates, Wide receiver

When Hakeem Butler left a year early for the NFL and Matt Eaton exhausted his eligibility, ISU had to find candidates for a number of those targets. Tarique Milton and Deshaunte Jones are going to be the go-to guys. Arkansas graduate transfer La’Michael Pettway and junior college wideout Darren Wilson provide reinforcements. But the potential breakout candidate spent the last year on campus.

Scates arrived in Ames with a lot of credentials to his name, but didn’t see the field last year. But at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, his build is perfect to slot in as an ‘X’ receiver and go one-on-one with smaller defensive backs. He was a two-time all-state pick in Ohio and has been discussed as one of the three or four most talented receivers to be coached by this staff. He should find his way onto the field early and be targeted frequently.

4. Trevor Downing, Offensive line

One of the most important recruiting wins in the Campbell era was Downing, who starred at Creston. Now, the 6-foot-4 and 300-pound redshirt freshman is in line to make a contribution in his second collegiate season.

Downing played in two games last year, but kept his redshirt intact. ISU returns all five offensive lineman starters this fall, but word is Downing is pushing for significant reps. Don’t be surprised if he pushes to start by the middle to end of the season. The same goes for redshirt freshman Joey Ramos.

5. Isheem Young, Safety

Young, a safety out of Philadelphia, has had a winding road to play college football. Originally a Penn State signee, he reclassified to 2019 and was going to enroll midyear at West Virginia before the coaching change. Cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi maintained the connection and landed him at ISU. That could pay dividends for the Cyclones in the near future.

A four-star recruit, Young joins a secondary room with lots of opportunity for reps. Datrone Young, Anthony Johnson, Greg Eisworth and Braxton Lewis likely have spots locked down, but don’t be shocked if ISU tries out a number of guys in a rotation to create depth. At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Young would provide a compact, physical presence and depending on preseason camp, he could be a guy that rises quickly through the depth chart.

Honorable mention: Re-al Mitchell (QB), Leonard Glass (RB/WR), Blake Peterson (DE), Sean Shaw (WR), Gerry Vaughn (LB) and Chandler Pulvermacher (LB).