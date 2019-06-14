Notre Dame High School's Nick Skerik struck out 13 Comets and the Nikes defeated Cardinal, 10-4, in a SEI Superconference South Division baseball game at Eldon Thursday night.

Skerik (3-0) picked up the win, giving up four hits and four walks in five innings. Lucas Anderson led Notre Dame at the plate with a double, two singles and two RBIs in four at-bats. Ryle Koenig went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Griffin Greiner had two hits for Cardinal.

Notre Dame (7-2) plays at Fort Madison Saturday. Cardinal slipped to 8-4.

WASHINGTON 4-2, FORT MADISON 1-1: Washington pitchers limited the Bloodhounds to five hits in two games and swept Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Washington.

The Demons' Kole Hinrichsen gave up three hits in the first game, a double by Reed Fehseke and singles by Brandon Reichelt and Dayne Cordray. Reichelt was the losing pitcher.

In the second game, Washington's Chase McDole gave up one unearned run on no hits and two walks in six innings, but the Bloodhounds' Vasin Thurman and Cordray tagged reliever Brady Knutson for singles in the last inning. Landes Williams was the losing pitcher.

Fort Madison (7-7, 4-6 SEC) plays Notre Dame at Burlington Saturday. Washington improved to 10-3 (7-3).

VAN BUREN 20, WAPELLO 4: The Warriors banged out nine hits and took advantage of 10 walks to coast past the Indians in a five-inning game at Wapello.

Tony Davidson and Casey Yochum both had two hits for Van Buren. Yochum and Mason McDonough doubled. Yochum had five RBIs and Davidson added four. Joseph Stewart had two RBIs for Wapello and Rhett Smith and Maddox Griffin each had one.

Van Buren (7-2) plays at Mediapolis today while Wapello (3-8) plays at New London.

CENTRAL LEE 14, NEW LONDON 3: Tyler Hopp went 4-for-4 to lead the Hawks past New London in a South Division game at Donnellson.

KJ Skow, Luke Simmons and Jadon Hawk each had two hits for Central Lee. Skow had three RBIs. Winning pitcher TJ Stutes limited New London to five hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings. Mason Porter doubled for New London. Carter Allen was the losing pitcher.

Central Lee (8-1) plays Iowa Mennonite School at Kalona today. New London (2-8) hosts Wapello today.

PREP SOFTBALL

NO. 3 L-M 16, HIGHLAND 4: Third-ranked (Class 3A) Louisa-Muscatine pummeled two Highland pitchers for 21 hits and the Falcons coasted to a SEI Superconference North Division win at Riverside.

Hailey Sanders led L-M with a 4-for-5 outing. Kylee Sanders and Maddie Mashek each had three hits and Falcons McKenna Hohenadel, Katie Hearn, Brynn Jeambey, Katie Koppe and Mallory Mashek each had two hits. Hearn had a double. Hearn and Koppe each had two RBIs. Eighth-grader Dani Laughlin led Highland with four singles in four trips.

Louisa-Muscatine (17-1) hosts Danville today. Highland slipped to 8-6.

CENTRAL LEE 13, NEW LONDON 3: Central Lee shredded New London pitchers for 17 hits and topped the Tigers in a South Division game at Donnellson.

Andrea Benner, Daly Brisby and Macy Watkins each had three hits for Central Lee. Brisby had two doubles and four RBIs. Benner had one double and an RBI. The Hawks' Bella Steffensmeier went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Meghan Hopp and winning pitcher Everlee Harvey each had a single and a double. Harvey gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six.

Ashlyn McSorley led New London with a home run and a single in three trips. Layney Loyd doubled.

Central Lee (2-11) plays Iowa Mennonite School at Kalona today. New London (7-8) hosts Wapello today.

WASHINGTON 4-4, FORT MADISON 1-3: Molly Sparks went 3-for-6 at the plate for the day and was the winning pitcher in the first game to give the Demons a Southeast Conference sweep of Fort Madison at Washington.

Ivy Geerdes and Vanessa Golowach both went 2-for-3 for Fort Madison in the first game. Kylee Cashman doubled. Cassi Powers was the losing pitcher, holding Washington scoreless for the first six innings. Washington scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the seventh, including Haylee Wilson's three-run homer.

Kellie Dallmeyer led the Demons in the second game with two singles in three trips. She scored twice and drove in the other two runs. Cashman and Dalyn Wondra led the Bloodhounds with two hits each.

Fort Madison (8-8, 2-6 SEC) hosts Mount Pleasant Monday. Washington improved to 13-8 (5-3).

VAN BUREN 7, WAPELLO 4: Ella Jirak went 3-for-3 with a double and Lexi Jirak drove three runs home on a double and a single to lead the Warriors to victory at Wapello.

Winning pitcher Chelsey Huff went 2-for-4 at the plate, as did Salena Sayre, Ally Cambell doubled. Huff gave up five hits and four walks while striking out three Arrows.

Van Buren (10-7) plays at Mediapolis today. Wapello (8-8) plays at New London today.

COLUMBUS 12, MEDIAPOLIS 11: Julie Sosa's RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Wildcats to a North Division win over Mediapolis at Columbus Junction.

The game was tied 10-10 at the end of regulation. Mediapolis scored one run in the top of the eighth, but Columbus countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Lela Fort was 3-for-4 for Columbus. Emma Milder, Libby White and Sosa each had two hits.

Mediapolis's Hallie Mohr led all hitters with a 4-for-5 outing. Jayde Eberhardt went 3-for-4 and the Bullettes' Jenna Hartman, Catie Messer and Jenna Parrott each had two hits.

Columbus (3-11) hosts Pekin Monday. Mediapolis (0-14) hosts Van Buren today.