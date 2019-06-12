Battling the high-powered Gilbert (9-2) bats, the Perry baseball team left with another loss, falling 13-3 on Tuesday, June 11.

The loss brings the Bluejays to 0-8 on the season, the slowest start since opening the 2010 season at 1-8.

With senior Alex Morales on the mound, Perry hung tight with the Tigers tied at 0-0 through two innings. Kato Dougan decided it was high time to light up the scoreboard and in the top of the third after getting on base on balls. He made the most of the walk, turning a corner to steal second and found his way home soon after with senior Kaleb Olejniczak driving him in on a double.

Olejniczak’s hit brought his hitting streak to four games and was soon sent through followed by junior Justin Stammer to take a 3-0 lead. Through eight games, that’s a new high run total for both a single inning and game. But the sudden change for the better took a sharp turn with the Tigers scoring seven in response.

Morales stayed in the game and shut Gilbert out the next inning but couldn’t find support at the plate as the Bluejays were shutout for the game’s remainder. Meanwhile, Gilbert ran the score up with another big inning in the fifth to close out the game with junior Kaden Boyer throwing off the rubber.

Perry totaled three hits and two walks for five total appearances on base, boasting a strong 60 percent run efficiency thanks in part to Stammer and Dougan’s steals. The difference maker came down to Gilbert finding itself on-base 17 times while driving in a majority of runners.

The Bluejays will look to reverse their fortune with a trip to Adel on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.