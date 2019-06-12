Baseball is a game of fundamentals.

Nobody understands that better than Notre Dame High School junior second baseman Drew Chiprez.

It was the perfect execution of two fundamentals plays by Chiprez, along with stellar pitching from senior Ryle Koenig and junior Nick Skerik, which helped the Nikes to a 5-1 win over Iowa Mennonite School in an SEI Superconference crossover game on Tuesday night at Winegard Field.

With Skerik on third base with a hit and a two-base error in the third inning, Chiprez took a pitch from IMS starter Noah Miller on the outside corner of the plate and drove a fly ball to right field, bringing Skerik home to give the Nikes a 5-0 lead.

Chiprez was at it again two innings later, this time in the field. With a runner on first and two outs, IMS leadoff hitter Trevor Leyden lofted a fly ball to right. Notre Dame right fielder Jeron Conner lost the ball in the lights. Chiprez drifted out to short right field and, with his back to the infield, made a sensational grab to help the Nikes get out of the frame.

Baseball is a game of fundamentals.

"It was a little outside, but I took it that way. We practice that. It didn't fall, but I got the sacrifice fly, so that was good," Chiprez said. "I think (Conner) lost it in the lights. I just got a good read on it and caught it and took it for him, helped him out."

"Drew is one of the best second basemen I've ever played with. He knows the game well. He sees the ball and he busts his butt for every single play he can make," said Koenig, who improved to 2-1 after striking out eight, walking just one and scattering two hits on 84 pitches — 54 of them strikes. "I just knew I had a good defense behind me and I could just throw strikes and trust them. Luckily I got a couple strikeouts in, but when it came down to it all I had to do was put the ball over the plate and let the infield do the work."

"Drew is one of those guys who can hit to all fields. We really worked hard in the offseason on staying back, letting the ball travel and taking it the other way. I would say he's one of those guys who does a good job of staying back, letting the ball travel and hitting it the other way. He's hit the weight room pretty hard. He's a line-drive hitter. He likes to find the gaps," Notre Dame head coach Chris Chiprez said. "We've really preached on trying to minimize the mistakes and the outs we give them. We had three again tonight. I think they're finally starting to understand they have to be in the game. We told them if there are 100 pitches in a game, you have to be focused on every one of them. You can't take a pitch off or it will come back to bite you."

Notre Dame (6-2) struck early and often against IMS (3-2), a team which knocked the Nikes off by a run in a district final last season.

Conner led off the first with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and trotted home on a ringing double to center field by Drew Chiprez. Chiprez would score moments later on a double by Mitchell Brent.

"We've been practicing nonstop for hitting. I haven't been hitting the best lately, but I kind of just squared up the ball tonight and hit it well," Chiprez said.

The Nikes doubled their pleasure in the second inning. Koenig doubled to lead off the inning and Lucas Anderson drew a walk. Anderson stole second and Koenig raced home on the delayed double steal. Anderson would scored later on a fielder's choice by Conner to give the Nikes a 4-0 lead.

That was all the run support Koenig would need. He allowed just one hit — a leadoff single by Drew Blauveldt in the third inning — until running into trouble in the sixth. A walk, a bloop single and a 20-foot single loaded the bases.

Skerik came on in relief and, after allowing a run-scoring single to left by Miller, struck out Kobe Bontrager and Blauveldt to end the inning.

"My arm tends to warm up a little bit more and I tend to throw the ball a little bit harder the more we get into the game, which isn't a bad thing," Koenig said. "Nick is a great pitcher. I'm always confident when he is on the mound."

"Ryle had another good outing. He was our workhorse last year. He's just picked up right where he left off from last year. He's a durable guy. He can go the max pitches if we need him to. He does a good job mixing up speeds and hitting spots. He does a really good job for us," Coach Chiprez said. "Nick is one of our top pitchers. He's probably one of the better pitchers in the conference and probably in Class 1A, to be honest. He does a good job keeping the ball down. He hits his spots. Then you throw in that curveball he has and that slider and hitters have a hard time hitting him."

IMS;000;001;0;—;1;5;3

Notre Dame;221;000;x;—;5;6;3

WP — Ryle Koenig (2-1). LP — Noah Miller (0-1). 2B — Drew Chiprez (ND), Mitchell Brent (ND), Koenig. RBI — Iowa Mennonite School: Miller 1; Notre Dame: Chiprez 2, Brent 1.

Records: Iowa Mennonite School 3-2, Notre Dame 6-2.