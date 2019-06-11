Burlington High School pitchers struck out 19 batters in 14 innings and the Grayhounds swept the North Huskies, 8-6 and 4-3, in a Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Davenport Monday night.

First game winning pitcher Jacob Zahner struck out eight in six innings and reliever Brock Dengler added a strikeout in the final inning. In the second game, Reece Wissinger went the distance and fanned 10 Huskies.

Drake Parks and Wissinger each had three hits in the first game and Tyson Powers went 2-for-4. Parks, Elias Cordero and Powers each doubled. Powers drove in three runs and Wissinger had two RBIs.

In the second game, Burlington's Mason Fort went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Owen Fawcett had two singles in three trips.

Burlington (6-8, 4-4 MAC) plays in the Iowa City High tournament Wednesday. North slipped to 7-7 (3-5).

FORT MADISON 27-15, KEOKUK 5-5: The Bloodhounds erupted for 42 runs and swept the Southeast Conference doubleheader at Keokuk.

In the first game, Fort Madison's Brandon Reichelt and Reed Fehseke each had three hits and Jason Thurman had two. Reichelt had six RBIs, Fehseke had five and Vasin Thurman drove in four. Reichelt doubled and tripled. Fehseke had a double and Jason Thurman and Vasin Thurman each tripled. Landes Williams was the winning pitcher. Gavin Walker led Keokuk at the plate with two singles in two trips. Dalton Boecker hit a double.

In the nightcap, Fort Madison's Dayne Cordray and Fehseke each had two hits. Jason Thurman doubled. Levi Boudewyn and Boecker had two hits each for Keokuk. Boecker doubled and tripled. Boudewyn had a double.

Fort Madison (6-4) hosts Washington today. Keokuk (0-10) hosts Mediapolis Wednesday.

MEDIAPOLIS 5, WAPELLO 0: Three Mediapolis pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout and the Bulldogs won a North Division game at Wapello.

Ben Wolgemuth was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in three and one-third innings. Tyler Samuels pitched two outs, including a strikeout, and Zach Osborne fanned five Indians in the final three innings. Wolgemuth was the leading hitting with two singles, a run and an RBI in four trips. Tate Kronfeldt, Joseph Stewart and Keaton Mitchell each had singles for Wapello.

Mediapolis (9-1) plays at Winfield-Mount Union today. Wapello (2-6) plays Pekin at Packwood today.

MOUNT PLEASANT 5-4, FAIRFIELD 3-6: The Panthers split a Southeast Conference doubleheader with Fairfield at Mount Pleasant.

In the first game, Mount Pleasant's Bryce Anderson was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits and four walks while striking out eight. Trace White had the save. Nik Coble singled and drove in two runs. Jaxon Hoyle had a single and an RBI and Chase Lamm singled.

In the second game, Hoyle led Mount Pleasant with a 2-for-3 outing with an RBI. Corbin Broeker had a single and two RBIs. White was the losing pitcher.

Mount Pleasant (6-5) hosts Keokuk Thursday. Fairfield is 6-2.

NEW LONDON 12, PEKIN 7: Shae Summerfield and Darius Whaley each had four hits to lead the Tigers to victory at Packwood.

Whaley had a double and a triple with four RBIs. Summerfield homered and had three RBIs. Jaxon Allen and Carter Allen each had two hits. Carter Allen doubled. Seth Bailey was the winning pitcher in relief.

New London (2-6) hosts Cardinal today. Pekin is 5-5.

PREP SOFTBALL

NO. 3 L-M 15, W-MU 0: Three Louisa-Muscatine pitchers combined for a no-hitter and the third-ranked (Class 3A) Falcons coasted past Winfield-Mount Union in a SEI Superconference North Division softball game at Winfield.

The game was called after six innings via the mercy rule.

Starter and winner Hailey Sanders struck out nine Wolves in her four innings work. Kylee Sanders fanned four in the fifth inning with one victim reaching first on a dropped third strike. Lily Fischer pitched the sixth inning. None of the L-M pitchers issued a base on balls.

Kylee Sanders led the hitters with a double, triple and two singles in four trips. She scored four runs and drove another home. McKenna Hohenadel, Katie Hearn, Hailey Sanders, Maddie Mashek and Mallory Mashek each had two hits. Katie Koppe, Hailey Sanders and Maddie Mashek each doubled. Hearn had three RBIs.

Madie Anderson was the losing pitcher.

Louisa-Muscatine (13-1) plays at Columbus today. Winfield-Mount Union (8-4) hosts Mediapolis today.

BURLINGTON 7-5, NORTH 13-3: Burlington split a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Wagner Field.

In the first game, North's Morgan Newmyer was the winning pitcher and Makaylin Powers (2-4) took the loss. Burlington's Powers, Makenzie Blythe and Adessa Brandenburg led the hitters with three hits each. Blythe doubled and Brandenburg drove in three runs. The Grayhounds' Alivia Fawcett had two doubles and two RBIs. Yanna Roberts, Newmyer and Ivy Wilmington each had two hits for North.

Brandenburg (2-4) picked up the win in the second game. Bryanna Mehaffy and Carley McGinity each had two singles in three trips for Burlington. Powers doubled and drove in three runs. Brandenburg aided her cause with a double and an RBI. Molly Freeman homered for North.

Burlington (5-9, 1-7 MAC) plays a doubleheader at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont today. North is 2-9 (1-9).

FORT MADISON 4-8, KEOKUK 1-6: The Bloodhounds swept a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Keokuk.

In the first game, Fort Madison's Olivia Williams went 4-for-4 with two doubles. Winning pitcher Cassie Powers and Maycee Featheringill both doubled for the Bloodhounds. Abby Arrowood led Keokuk with a double and a single in three trips.

In the second game, Fort Madison had five players with two hits each — Williams, Powers, Logan Johnson, Ivy Geerdes and Dalyn Wondra. Freshman Katelyn Dennis was the winning pitcher. Erika Kruse led Keokuk with two singles in four trips. Kayde Martin doubled and Mahayla Arrowood tripled.

Fort Madison (5-6) plays at Davenport Central today. Keokuk (0-12) plays at Durant today.

WAPELLO 13, MEDIAPOLIS 4: Freshman Morgan Richenberger went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Arrows to a North Division win at Wapello.

Sammy Ewart, Serah Shafer, Toni Bohlen and Aliyah Lolling each had two hits for Wapello. Anesa Noa was the winning pitcher. Jayde Eberhardt led Mediapolis with a double and an RBI. Olivia Moehle was the losing pitcher.

Wapello (7-7) plays at Winfield-Mount Union Wednesday. Mediapolis (0-11) plays at Winfield-Mount Union today.

DANVILLE 6, CENTRAL LEE 5: Haiden Molter drove in three runs to lead the Bears past Central Lee at Donnellson.

Sarah Cross and Morgan Waste each had an RBI for Danville. Freshman Macy Watkins led Central Lee with two singles and an RBI in three at-bats. Bella Steffensmeier doubled. TiAhnna Bryant and Shayna Niggemeyer each had an RBI.

Danville (3-5) plays at Mount Pleasant today. Central Lee (1-11) hosts New London Thursday.