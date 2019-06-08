After kickstarting the weekend with an 11-3 win over Lewis Central at the Woodward-Granger Softball Classic on Friday, June 7, the Jayettes took a left turn Saturday with two losses to Ogden and host Woodward-Granger.

“We were not here to play today,” Perry head coach Tina Lutterman said. “I don’t know if it was just that it’s a long week and they play basketball on Sunday. There’s really no day of rest. It’s just a lot. That’s a lot to ask them to do.”

The day started with a 12-0 loss to Ogden in four innings. Perry returned to action looking to turn the afternoon around against W-G but let up 13 runs in another loss but rallied together for seven runs to stay competitive.

Saturday’s pair of outcomes flew in the face of the strong showing day before with Lewis Central. Besides landing in the win column, it was a balanced attack that was missing Saturday. Peyton Tunink led the way with three runs batted in and was closely followed by Kennedy Tunink, Adriana Eastman, and Jasmine Shriver with two RBIs each. That helped get Lydia Olejniczak and Jayna Kenney to home plate twice, flying across the diamond for a combined five stolen bases as well. Kenney also had six strikeouts, letting up just one earned run with a near-flawless defense behind her.

The pair of losses Saturday kept a number of players at the top of their game, with Kenney and Olejniczak doing some heavy lifting to fight back against the Hawks.

After Woodward put seven runs on the board in the third inning, Kenney took on new life to get a rally going, striking out two Hawks to curb the score in the fourth and set up the offense of a comeback.

“[Jayna] kept them off balance. You can’t give up five errors in an inning and expect to survive the game,” Lutterman said referencing a string of team fielding errors. “Not without hitting the ball like no other. We didn’t do that.”

Olejniczak or Kenney were in full belief they could climb from the deficit with their speed and power combo. Thanks to a double in the fifth, Kenney contributed three runs to inch back in the game. She hit her second double of the afternoon the following inning, creating another two runs after Olejniczak worked the bases with a pair singles and steals.

The real dagger of the day came from the seven-run inning from the Hawks. After digging that hole, the Jayettes won the back half 7-5, a lesson combined with Friday’s win they’ll take moving forward.

“We’ve been working really hard and yesterday I challenged them to have perfect baserunning. So they really stepped up with that and they were focused in on that but today, we’re trying to work on the little things and continuing to push and get better,” Lutterman said.

The Jayettes now fall to 3-10 on the season and will return to action Tuesday on the road versus Gilbert.