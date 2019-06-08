BHS wears special uniforms for Breiholz Invitational Baseball Classic.

Burlington High School baseball coach Brock Schenden didn’t have to give his team an inspirational speech prior to the 51st annual Breiholz Invitational Baseball Classic Saturday morning at Wayne Duke Field.

The names, numbers and logos on the Grayhounds’ jerseys said it all.

In a gesture to support junior Jacob Venvertloh, whose father Bill, a member of the Burlington Police Department, died recently from cancer, Schneden came up with a way not only to honor and support Venvertloh and his family, but show their support for all those who have battled cancer or currently fighting for their lives.

On the front of the Grayhounds’ purple jerseys was the word “Burlington” with the “L” in the shape of an orange cancer ribbon logo.

And on the right sleeve of every jersey was the number 212, Bill Venvertloh’s badge number.

The inspired Grayhounds went out and beat Davis County, 11-3, plating eight runs in the fourth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit.

It was an emotional and uplifting day for the Grayhounds and their families.

“Coach approached me at the beginning of the season saying they wanted to honor my Dad. The first game we did a moment of silence for him,” said Jacob Venvertloh. “We also wanted to make special jerseys for our tournament, which was today. We used the ‘L’ in Burlington as the cancer ribbon and then we also have his badge number on the left sleeve. Coach gave us the choice of who we wanted on the back of our jerseys for someone who has been affected by cancer in our lives. For me I chose my Dad.”

“Obviously we had a tough situation with Jake and his Dad and his battle with cancer. We knew it was an opportunity to honor him, show Jake that we support both he and his family. We know they’ve gone through some tough times. In addition to that, cancer is a disease that has hit pretty much all of us in some way, shape or form," Schneden said as he choked back tears. "In addition to Bill’s badge number on our left sleeve, we had the kids put names on their back of people who have battled cancer, whether they won that battle or lost that battle. Just kind of an opportunity to honor those guys. I told them I don't have a motivational speech for you today that is going to resonate anymore than just looking at the names on your backs. That’s to honor those people and understand they fought a battle you hope none of us will understand. But it’s without a doubt more difficult than anything we’re ever going to face on a baseball field. It puts things in perspective. It’s tough when you’re not playing well and you’re frustrated. Then you take a step back and put things into perspective. You realize it is just a game. In the grand scheme of things there are definitely bigger things in life.”

Many of the rest of the players also had an emotional day. Senior left fielder Cody Newman had the name of his grandmother, Lela Freeman, on the back of his jersey. He had a big two-run single in the fourth-inning uprising that helped spur BHS to victory.

“The uniforms are for Bill Venvertloh. We all have people in our lives who have been touched by cancer. We put their names on the back, It was a special thing for us. We’re playing ffor them today. It’s kind of huge," Newman said.

As for Schenden, he had three names on the back of his jersey.

"Grandpa ended up passing from mesothelioma. I have my Aunt Brenda who battled and beat breast cancer and also my grandma who battled and beat breast cancer. We’ve definitely had our fair share in our family." Schneden said. "It’s a little emotional. Pregame talking to the kids about it, you get a little choked up. It’s a good way to honor those people and let them know we’re always thinking about them."