Kyle Tyler earned a win and Luis Alvarado notched a save as the two combined to one hit Clinton. The Bees took the first of five games in four days, 2-1, Friday night at Community Field.

Clinton scored on a solo home run in the third inning by second baseman Zach Scott.

Burlington answered back in the bottom of the frame. Spencer Griffin walked and stole second. One out later Catcher Harrison Wenson crashed a line drive double off the left field wall sending Griffin home. Game tied 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth Wenson drew a one out walk. An out later Justin Jones walked to make it first and second with one out. Shortstop Alvaro Rubalcaba sent Wenson home with a long fly ball double the left center. Bees up 2-1.

Tyler and Alvarado combined to strike out 11 LumberKings. They walked two.

The Bees had early opportunities, but could not capitalize. They left 12 runners on base, and were just 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Regardless, it was enough to get an important win and remain solidly in second in the standings.