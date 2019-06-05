NEVADA - Contessa Borwick sure knows how to locate and hit her target.

The freshman midfielder drilled two perfect shots into the far corner for goals in the first half for Nevada in a 3-1 victory over Pella Christian during the Class 1A girls’ soccer regional finals Monday at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

“For this game I was really pumped,” Borwick said. “It’s been a big dream of mine ever since I was younger to go to state.”

Going to state has become old hat for Nevada. This is the eighth-straight trip to the big stage for Nevada under head coach Randy Davis.

“As a program, building from year to year through generations we haven’t let down,” Nevada senior midfielder Amanda Fortmann said. “It feels really good as seniors finishing our high school careers like that.”

Any nerves Nevada had going into Monday’s big game were quickly removed by Borwick. She drilled a perfect cross shot into the far post for a score just one minute, 47 seconds into the game.

Pella Christian regrouped and began controlling possession midway through the first half. During the 24th minute, Cub keeper Erica Sporrer had to make a timely save on an Eagle header attempt.

But less than 1 ½ minutes after Pella Christian’s header attempt, Nevada struck. The Cubs scored twice in 1:42 to ice the game before the first half had ended.

Madison Stevens netted the second Cub goal after taking a ball from Fortmann, lining up a shot from 10 yards out in the middle of the field and sending a rocket past Eagle keeper Lydia Zylstra.

At the 27:03 mark of the game, Borwick showed off her impressive aim and leg strength again. She found the far post yet again and perfectly placed the ball there for a 3-0 Cub lead.

“Mark (Rhodes) always says as long as it’s on frame it’ll go in,” Borwick said. “That’s all I was aiming for — on frame. The goalie usually isn’t over (by the far post), so it usually works out.”

Borwick credited Fortmann’s crisp passing with helping put Nevada in position to score early and often against Pella Christian.

“Amanda is a really good leader and she’s always had really good passes,” Borwick said. “We work really well together.”

Fortmann said the key is great communication.

“If I’m dribbling up to the side and I get to the corner, obviously I can look up and see, but I can’t see a ton,” Fortmann said. “If my teammates are out there calling ‘18! 18!’ I know to just lock into them so it’s really helpful.”

Nevada’s defense was also stout for most of the game. Pella Christian’s only goal came off a direct kick from Annika Terpstra in the final 10 minutes when the outcome had already been decided.

“We did great,” Nevada fullback Haley Miller said. “We did great connecting, and talked and communicated very well.”

Pella Christian finished its season at 10-9.

Nevada takes a 14-4 record into the state tournament. The Cubs are the No. 6 seed in 1A and will face No. 3 seed Center Point-Urbana (16-2) in the quarterfinals at 11:45 a.m. today on Field 7 at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

Nevada 3, Pella Christian 1

PC 0 1 - 1

N 3 0 - 3

Scoring

First half

N - Contessa Borwick (Amanda Fortmann), 1:47.

N - Madison Stevens (Fortmann), 25:21.

N - Borwick, 27:03.

Second half

PC - Annika Terpstra, 71:35.

NEVADA - Nevada moved into the regional finals with a strong 3-0 victory over a quality Williamsburg team during the Class 1A regional semifinals Friday at Cub Stadium.

Nevada (13-4) fired off 26 shots and keeper Erica Sporrer only needed to make four saves in a convincing victory over a Williamsburg team that finished with a strong 12-6 record.

Contessa Borwick, Amanda Fortmann and Mayzi Weig each netted one goal for Nevada. Erin Coogler, Savannah Skaggs and Addi Vorm each dished out an assist.

Lydia Rethwisch made 10 saves at keeper for Williamsburg in a losing effort.

NEVADA - Nevada made sure to share the wealth in a 7-0 victory over Grinnell in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals May 29 at Cub Stadium.

Six different players put a ball into the net to get the Cubs a matchup with Williamsburg in the regional semifinals on Friday.

“We came in here kind of nervous, but it’s nice to know that we got a game in and we play on Friday,” Nevada senior forward Madison Stevens said. “We want to be playing until June 7.”

Nevada started the game with a couple great looks, but couldn’t convert. The game slowed down for a few minutes, but 13:52 into the game, Stevens received a great ball from Mayzi Weig to get the Cubs on the board.

Addi Vorm drilled a 25-yard shot three minutes later for the Cubs. They took a 2-0 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, Nevada came out on fire. The Cubs scored three times in the first 12 minutes and totaled five goals over the final 40 minutes.

“We got in a position where we could make better passes,” Weig said. “We connected the ball better and our communication was a ton better.”

Weig scored off a ball from Amanda Fortmann for Nevada’s first goal of the second half. Meredith Harter followed with a score off a ball from Vorm, Aubrey Gibson nailed a 25-yard shot off an assist from Mikayla Long and J.J. Williamson got on the board to put Nevada up six midway through the half.

Stevens finished the scoring with a goal in the final two minutes of regulation.

Nevada was also tough defensively. The only good look for Grinnell came when Ivey Schmidt got a breakaway 20 minutes into the second half, but her shot sailed high.

“We walked into this game with the mentality of a 0-0 record,” Nevada sweeper Hannah Thomsen said. “As a defensive line and as a team in general, we needed this bigger win because as we hopefully keep going, the games are going to get a lot tougher.”

Thomsen said the Cubs learned a lot from a 5-0 loss to No. 4 Gilbert to close out the regular season on May 20.

“Those girls are definitely the top girls we’ve played so far this season,” Thomsen said of Gilbert. “They really helped to show us our weaknesses, so as we move forward and play more ‘Gilberts,’ we’ll be able to compete with them.”

Nevada will take a 12-4 record into Friday’s semifinals against Williamsburg (12-5).

Nevada 7, Grinnell 0

G 0 0 - 0

N 2 5 - 7

Scoring

First half

N - Madison Stevens (Mayzi Weig), 26:08.

N - Addi Vorm, 29:13.

Second half

N - Weig (Amanda Fortmann), 47:31.

N - Meredith Harter (Vorm), 50:08.

N - Aubrey Gibson (Mikayla Long), 52:24.

N - J.J. Williamson, 61:49.’

N - Stevens, 78:39.