Despite a low productive offensive night, the ADM baseball team captured their fifth straight victory of the season in a 3-2 win over Winterset Monday night in Adel.

Just three total hits made up the ADM offense who still managed to plate three runs despite and keep a strong offensive Winterset squad to a mere two runs scored. The real magic came on the mound for both teams which for the Huskies meant Gavin Milledge who put up four strikeouts while suffering just two earned runs and three hits against him all game long. For the Tigers, that meant southpaw ace Logan Crannell who dazzled with just over six innings pitched producing a career-best 12 strikeouts, no earned runs, and just four hits allowed. Crannell sure had it going on with over 66 percent of his pitches thrown finding the zone for strikes and producing eight swinging strikeouts with four mowed down looking. That landed Crannell with his best single-game strikeout ratio with four strikeouts per one walk.

On an offensive note, the Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to the fourth inning which began with a drop third strike wild pitch, continued on with a sacrifice by Spencer Collins, and wrapped up with an RBI single by Kaden Sutton the second straight contest with an RBI from the senior. That fourth inning housed two of the three hits while ADM’s third hit of the night came in the sixth inning on a double by Chase Anderson, his second double of the season. Anderson would use some heads up base running to score on a passed ball, thus giving ADM the go-ahead run and the eventual game-winner.

The victory puts ADM at a record of 5-2, their best seven-game start since the 2016-17 campaign when they ended the season with an 18-14 record. Next up on the docket for this season for the Tigers will be a visit to Ogden to face the Bulldogs Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m.