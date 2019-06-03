After a second straight state tournament bound season, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys soccer team put eight on the All-Little Hawkeye Conference list.

Three players were deemed first team worthy including Rudy Stallman, Noah Webster, and Brennon Woody. Woody, now a two-time All-Conference goalkeeper, allowed just 19 goals all season long and accumulated 116 saves, both were the best marks inside the entire Little Hawkeye Conference.

“Brennon has been our rock all season long,” said second-year head coach Collin Lane. “With a guy who is so dynamic and can do everything right, it allows the team to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball.”

Rudy Stallman also helped out in a stingy Mustang defense that allowed just 19 goals as a team defense all season long. Stallman was an integral part of what was a very strong defensive attack and well noted by Woody himself.

“Without the help of Rudy and the rest of the defense, my job would be ten times harder,” began Woody. “Rudy has done a great job all year of throwing defenses off their rhythm.”

On the offensive end, Noah Webster was an offensive force to be reckoned with touching up 12 goals scored which ranked second individually in the conference behind only Gavin McFarland from Grinnell. Webster had the fifth best shot on goal percentage of all scorers with at least ten goals or more scored.

Fellow Webster sibling Ian Webster headed up the second team All-Conference members for DC-G alongside Eli Followwill and senior Derek Holmes. The final two spots for the Mustangs went to seniors Garrett Reels and Nate Friesen who earned honorable mention honors.