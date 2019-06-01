Tim Millard struck out four times, drove in the tying run in the ninth inning, pitched and got the final out in the 10th, then came to the plate as the tying run in the bottom of the 10th.

It was that kind of night for the Burlington Bees, who fell, 13-10, to the Quad Cities River Bandits in Friday's Class A Midwest League game at Community Field.

The Bees, who fell 5 1/2 games behind the River Bandits in the Western Division standings but stayed in second place, trailed 6-1 at one point, then scored three runs without the benefit of a hit in the fifth inning, starting a comeback capped by Millard's two-out, two-strike single in the ninth that tied the game at 6.

But Quad Cities would pile on seven runs in the top of the 10th, and with reliever Mayky Perez ineffective and looking weary, Millard, the Bees' designated hitter, came in and surrendered two hits before getting Freudis Nova to ground out to end the inning.

The Bees came into the game 6-1 in extra innings, tied with three other teams for the most extra-inning wins in Minor League Baseball. They weren't done in the 10th.

Spencer Griffin's single drove in one run, then Francisco Del Valle singled in two more. And after Justin Jones' RBI single, Millard came to the plate as the tying run.

Millard, though, hit a high fly ball that died in the chilled night air, and left fielder Carlos Machado caught it for the final out.

It was a game where the Bees would lament missed opportunities.

They left the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings, and left runners on third base in the second and sixth innings.

Bees hitters would strike out 19 times, including three times in the second, fourth, fifth and ninth innings.

Riley Cabral (1-0) was the winning pitcher. Perez (0-2) took the loss.