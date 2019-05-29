The Iowa USTA State Tumbling and Trampoline Championships proved to be a very positive experience for the MAT Tumbling and Trampoline Team, with 36 State Champions and 27 runners-up. The USTA State Championships were held at the Ames High School, where 77 MAT team members competed on Trampoline, Double Mini Trampoline and Power Tumbling. Those who placed in the top 15 for their age group and level received a National Qualifier Ribbon. The state champion for each age group received these, plus a patch declaring them as State Champion. Athletes competed against up to 50 other athletes in their respective level and age group and had to place in the Top 15 Overall to qualify to the National Championships.

MAT also had nine High Point Winners — the athletes achieved the top score of anyone in their level — regardless of age. Congratulations to Caleigh Anderson, who was High Point Winner in Sub Novice Tumbling.

Tumbling Results

Beginner Girls: age 6- Kaylyn Vantassel, third place

Advanced Beginner Girls: age 7- Landrey Harris, State Champion Runner-up

Sub Novice Girls: age 9- Caleigh Anderson, State Champion

Sub Advanced Girls: age 15-16- Maddie Shelton, fourth place

Double mini trampoline results

Beginner Girls: age 7- Landrey Harris, third place

Novice Girls: age 9- Caleigh Anderson, State Champion

Trampoline Results

Novice Girls: age 7- Landrey Harris, State Champion: age 9- Caleigh Anderson, State Champion

All four of the above local girls will be attending the National Championships in Charleston, W.V., in June.