Darren Wilson helps ISU at position of need

A couple weeks ago, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell alluded to the idea that there could still be a name added to the roster for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, a junior college wide receiver became the newest addition and essentially finalized the roster for the 2019 campaign.

Butler Community College receiver Darren Wilson announced his commitment to the Cyclones and bolstered the depth in a key position of the team.

Wilson, a 6-foot-4 and 190-pound Milton, Ga. native, spent one year at Butler in El Dorado, Kan. and will have three years of eligibility. West Virginia was the other finalist to land Wilson.

In his lone season playing for the Grizzlies, Wilson caught 20 passes for 390 yards with three touchdowns. He is the No. 74 JUCO player nationally, according to 247Sports, and the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2019 class.

Wilson is the second receiver to commit to ISU this spring. La'Michael Pettway, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, picked the Cyclones earlier this month and is enrolled in classes in Ames. The additions of Wilson and Pettway replace the early departures of Hakeem Butler (NFL) and Josh Johnson (transfer), and the pair could be leaned on heavily.

ISU returns veterans Deshaunte Jones and Tarique Milton, but lack experience throughout much of the position room. Sean Shaw, Joseph Scates, Landen Akers and Jalen Martin all have credentials to be effective, but none have proved it yet through long stretches at the collegiate level. Pettway and Wilson bridge the gap and give ISU time to work in its young talent.