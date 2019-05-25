Unfortunately for fans of high school golf, day two of action across all three state meets has been canceled. Fortunately, for fans of Van Meter golf star Dylan Sherlock, that means that the freshman officially earned a top ten finish at the Class 2A state meet.

Following Thursday’s (day one) action, Sherlock put himself in an eight-way tie for eighth place with a score of eight-over-par 77. The talented freshman earned such honors by playing a strong first (and only) round where he carded a front nine score of five-over-par 40 followed by a three-over-par 37 which marked his season-best nine-hole score of the entire 2019 campaign.

Sherlock struck for eleven pars across the opening (and final) 18 holes while suffering just six bogeys and one double bogey. In a course that played somewhat small, the freshman carded three pars across the five par threes but just two pars across the five par fours throughout the first 18.

Sherlock not only entered the state meet as the first Van Meter boys golfer to do so in over seven years but also the first Bulldog boys golfer to crack the top ten in over ten years.