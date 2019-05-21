Muscatine ousted Burlington, 5-1, in a Class 3A boys soccer substate quarterfinal match at Muscatine Monday night.

Peyton Humphrey scored Burlington's goal on the rebound of a penalty kick by Harrison Murray. It was Murray's third penalty kick of the match.

Brian Velazquez had a shot for the Grayhounds. Trevor McCannon finished with 20 saves.

Burlington ended its season at 3-10.

FORT MADISON 3, WASHINGTON 0: Fort Madison blanked the Demons in a Class 2A substate opener at Iowa City.

Reuben Eid scored the only goal needed in the first half, assisted by Brody Rung. In the second half, Austin Sexton and Will Gager each scored unassisted for the Bloodhounds.

Javier Trejo earned the shutout with seven saves.

Fort Madison (10-8) faces Cedar Rapids Xavier at Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

MOUNT PLEASANT 7, MEDIAPOLIS 1: Mary West finished with four goals and an assist to lead the Panthers to victory at Mediapolis.

Kendin Scheitlin had two goals for Mount Pleasant and Sydney Doak had one. Kaela Welcher, Anna Ostby and Regan Seberg each had an assist.

Mount Pleasant finished its regular season at 12-4. The Panthers host Fairfield next Tuesday in substate tournament play.

GIRLS GOLF

BHS FINISHES 9TH: Burlington High School's girls golf team finished ninth in the Class 4A regional tournament in Iowa City.

The Grayhounds finished with a 450.

Bettendorf won with a 333, while Pleasant Valley was second with 376. Those two teams qualify for next week's state tournament.

Cassandra Taylor led Burlington with a 97. Morgan Rachowicz had a 112. Elizabeth Francis had a 115. Alyssa Little had a 126. Izzi Taylor and Elle Jones had 134.

DUNCAN, PRY ADVANCE: Columbus High School's Aubrey Duncan and New London's Addie Pry finished second and third in the Class 1A regional at Diamond Trail Golf Course in Lynnville and earned berths in the state tournament.

Hudson's Abby Guadian was medalist with an 86. Duncan also carded an 86 and was ruled second after a tie-breaker and Pry came in third with 87.

Grundy Center won the team title with 394 strokes and Iowa Valley was second at 402. Both teams advance. New London was fifth at 443 and Columbus was seventh at 449.

New London's Summer Malott waas 12th individually with a 99. Other Tigers were Dorie Rice (126), Hannah Ortberg (131), Alisha Boles (136) and Saige Barrow (148).

Columbus's Kayla Beenen was 18th with a 107. Other Wildcats were Jobie Lekwa (115), Gracie Morrison (141), Vanessa Ayala (150) and Atlie Hand (188).

Winfield-Mount Union's Sabrina qualified for the regional final as an individual and finished 12th with a 99.

BULLETTES' JAHN QUALIFIES: Ruthie Jahn of Mediapolis carded an 87 and earned a berth in the state tournament as an individual.

Tipton's Alli Nash was medalist with a 75 at the Wahkonsa Golf and Country Club in Durant. Tipton won the Class 2A regional team title with 350 strokes and Williamsburg was second at 373. Both teams advance.

PANTHERS, CHIEFS BOW OUT: Mount Pleasant and Keokuk failed to advance out of their Class 3A regionals.

Mount Pleasant finished sixth with a 418 at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt. Washington with a 371 and DeWitt Central at 379 advanced.

At Oskaloosa Public Golf Course in Oskaloosa, Keokuk finished 10th with 535 strokes. Grinnell was first at 382 and Centerville was second with a 394.

BOYS TENNIS

GRINNELL 5, FORT MADISON 2: Grinnell ousted the Bloodhounds in the Class 1A substate tournament at Pella.

Both of Fort Madison's victories came in singles. Jason Thurman defeated AJ Wilkins, 7-5, 6-3, at No. 2 and Reed Fehseke topped Adam Brennan, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 4.

For Grinnell, Louis Jolly defeated Sam Avery, 6-0, 6-1; Eli Ivanoff topped Vasin Thurman, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Josiah Bailey beat Bryce Workman, 6-1, 6-1; and Calvin Jaworski defeated Levi Sissel, 6-0, 6-1. Grinnell also won a doubles match clinch the team victory.

PELLA 5, MOUNT PLEASANT 0: Pella won the first five matches completed and defeated the Panthers in the Class 1A substate tournament at Pella.

Suffering losses for Mount Pleasant were Corbin Broeker, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 singles; Jaxon Hoyle, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2; Donny Arledge, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3; Clayton Henricksen, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 4; and Jack Schimmelpfennig, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 6.

PREP BASEBALL

BURLINGTON 11, FORT MADISON 7: Drake Parks and Tyson Powers both singled and doubled to lead the Grayhounds to victory at Fort Madison.

Fort Madison led the second game 10-2 through five innings before the game was suspended due to weather.

For Burlington, Parks, Powers, Taylor Buntin, Reese Wissinger, Cody Newman and Ladainian Ross each hit a double. Powers, Wissinger and Newman had two RBIs each. Mason Fort was the winning pitcher.

Jordyn Gerdes, Brandon Reichelt and Jace Burgher each singled and doubled for Fort Madison. Gerdes was the losing pitcher.

Burlington hosts Keokuk Friday in a doubleheader.

NOTRE DAME 10, WEST BURLINGTON 0: Lucas Anderson went 2-for-3 to lead the Nikes to victory at the Wagner Athletic Complex in West Burlington.

Mitchell Brent was the winning pitcher, striking out eight Falcons in 3 1/3 innings. Dreyton LaVeine was the losing pitcher. He recorded nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Notre Dame (1-0) plays at Keokuk today. West Burlington (0-1) hosts Van Buren today.

RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY 8, WEST HANCOCK 5: The Rockets led 7-0 after two innings and ousted West Hancock in the Rushville-Industry regional first round at Rushville, Illinois.

West Hancock out-hit Rushville-Industry 11-6 and the Titans' Josh Ferguson led all hitters with a 4-for-4 outing. Ferguson scored a run and drove another one home. Drew Martens and Vance Cameron each had two hits for West Hancock. Cameron had a double and an RBI. Peyton Dooley had two RBIs for West Hancock.

The Titans ended their season at 6-14.

CENTRAL LEE 16, DANVILLE 4: Waylon Weirather had three hits and Alex Sandoval had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Hawks to victory at Danville.

Jadon Hawk also had two hits for Central Lee. Sam Hirner and KJ Skow both doubled for the Hawks. Skow had two RBIs. Matt Marlin was the winning pitcher.

Central Lee (1-0) plays at New London Thursday. Danville (0-1) hosts Iowa Mennonite School today.

MEDIAPOLIS 7, WAPELLO 4: No. 9 hitter Colby Whitaker led Mediapolis at the plate with a single, double and an RBI in three at-bats.

Zach Osborne and Cauy Massner each doubled for Mediapolis. Joseph Stewart led Wapello with a double.

Massner was the winning pitcher, giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out nine nine in five innings. Brenton Ross suffered the loss.

PREP SOFTBALL

ILLINI BLUFFS 8, WEST CENTRAL 0: The Tigers blanked West Central in the regional finals at Stronghurst, Illinois.

Mady Reed led West Central at the plate with two singles in four trips. McKenzy Ludington and Jaci Fletcher each added a single for the Heat.

West Central ended its season at 22-9.

WAPELLO 19, MEDIAPOLIS 0: The Arrows needed just three innings to open the season with a win.

Wapello's Aliyah Lolling went 3-for-3, scoring two runs and driving two more home. Emma Reid, Samantha Smith and Toni Bohlen each had two hits for Wapello. Smith had three RBIs and Reid and Bohlen each had two. Smith had a double.

Anesa Noa pitched the shutout, allowing just two hits — singles by Hallie Mohr and Mackenna Bandy. Noa walked none and struck out one.

L-M 4, W-MU 0: Hailey Sanders fired a six-inning no-hitter to lead Louisa-Muscatine past Winfield-Mount Union in a SEISC North Division game at Letts.

The game was called early due to bad weather.

Sanders walked two and struck out 10. Katie Hearn and Mallory Hohenadel each had two hits for L-M. Sanders went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs.