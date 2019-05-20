Nonie Williams was drafted as an infielder, than converted into an outfielder.

It is an education that Williams is continuing to gain.

Williams has played all three outfield positions for the Burlington Bees this season, and he has put up some solid fielding numbers.

Williams has played 34 games in the outfield, with just one error in 69 chances.

It’s been a big adjustment for Williams, who is in his fourth season in the Los Angeles Angels’ organization after being picked in the third round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.

“It was different,” said Williams, drafted as a shortstop. “You’re used to reading bounces and whatnot. Now you have to deal with the wind, deal with the sound of the ball off the bat.

“First year (in 2017) was rough, first couple of months (in 2018) was rough, then it started getting better. This year I’ve worked hard trying to put up some good numbers.”

Williams has been primarily the Bees’ left fielder, with 19 games there. But he’s played six games in center field and nine in right.

“I like center and left field — from being a shortstop, I can read the ball a little better off the bat coming from that direction,” Williams said. “Right field is a whole lot of fun, too.”

Bees manager Jack Howell understands how the transition can be difficult. Howell was a third baseman when he came up with the Angels in 1985, then played parts of the next four seasons at all three outfield spots.

“He’s really stepped up,” Howell said of Williams. “He does a great job of positioning, he does a good job of hustling to balls, he gets it in quick, keeps guys from getting that extra base. He’s learned the basics of outfield play pretty quick.

“I think (the adjustment) depends on the player. I think if you’re athletic and talented, you can learn it. Early on, you can miss out on the intricacies of playing there. And I think that’s how he was. You can see now he’s more confident out there.”

There is the spin off the bat, how the ball goes when a left-handed batter hits a ball to left field, or when a right-handed batter hits a ball to right. There are the different backgrounds — Williams recalled how when the Bees played at Bowling Green two weeks ago, it was hard to see the ball until it got above the grandstands.

“It did take a lot of adjustment,” Williams said.

Williams was home-schooled in high school, taking one class at Turner High School in Kansas City, Kan., to fulfill Kansas high school rules to be eligible to play.

“It was fun,” Williams said. “I had a great team, great coaches to play for. I enjoyed it.”

When the Angels picked him in the third round, the decision to sign was easy.

“I just felt like this was something I wanted to do, since I was four or five years old,” Williams said. “I just wanted to do it. Go have fun and play baseball. The Angels were a team I would have loved to play for, they picked me in a good spot, and I wanted to go play for them.

“That competition, from high school ball to professional baseball, that’s a big jump. Going from 40-50 games a year, to 140 games, is a lot different. It’s something I had to get used to.”

Williams played two seasons with the Angels’ Arizona League team, hitting .244 in 2016 and .220 in 2017. He played for the Angels’ Rookie League team in Orem last season, hitting .193.

Williams is hitting .192 for the Bees, but is hitting .238 in May with two home runs and 10 runs batted in. Williams has been a constant in the lineup — he has played in 39 games, tied with infielder Kevin Maitan for the most games.

“I’ve just been making a few adjustments,” Williams said. “Bigger movements, but trying to make smarter decisions on my swing. Try to stay short to the ball. Making bigger decisions is the biggest thing.”

“I don’t think he’s excited about where he’s hitting right now, .180 or .200 or whatever,” Howell said. “But he’s put some charges into balls. You can see the things starting to spin a little bit. He’ll be an interesting player to watch as we keep going.”

Williams’ speed is a plus — he leads the Bees with seven stolen bases in nine attempts.

“He’s one of those guys who we really want to do the little things,” Howell said. “Get on base, steal a base to get into scoring position, take an extra base when there’s an opportunity. He can do so many things.”

If anything, Williams said, it helps to be playing in the Midwest.

“It feels like home now,” Williams said.

Just like the outfield does for him.

THE CHESS GAME

The Bees are 6-1 in extra-inning games this season.

Last season, they played 22 extra-inning games, the most in Minor League Baseball.

It is the second season for the minors’ extra-inning rule, when each half-inning starts with a runner at second base.

It’s something that Howell thinks can be important in player development, especially when it comes to offense.

“In today’s game, especially at the lower levels, you want guys to hit so they can get to the next level,” Howell said. “It does add that 10th-inning element with the runner at second. Now, it’s kind of the team game. What do you do? Do you fake-bunt and hit? Do you bunt? Do you swing away?

“It brings back the team part of the game. These guys, they’ve got to hit their way to the next level. But at some point, they’re going to have to do these things in pressure situations.”

Who is batting and at what position in the lineup played a role in different decisions for the Bees in three extra-inning games last week.

In the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Clinton, with Spencer Griffin starting the eighth on second and the Bees trailing 3-2, Howell chose to let catcher Alexis Olmeda and third baseman Tim Millard swing away. Olmeda hit a fly ball to center field for the first out, then Millard struck out. Connor Fitzsimons, though, ended the game with a two-run home run.

In Thursday’s game against Wisconsin, after the Bees held the Timber Rattlers scoreless in the top of the 10th, Howell had Kevin Arias, the No. 9 hitter, bunt with Justin Jones starting the inning on second base. Arias’ bunt was hard enough that Wisconsin tried to catch Jones going to third, but he beat the throw. Maitan was intentionally walked, then Jordyn Adams drilled a single to right field for the game-winner.

The Bees held the Timber Rattlers scoreless in the top of the eighth inning in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader. Adams started the inning on second. Williams tried to bunt him over, but catcher Brent Diaz fielded the ball and threw down to second base to catch Adams, who was trying to return to the base. Griffin followed with a single, and then Harrison Wenson drove Williams home with a single.

“When you get into these situations, now (a hitter) looks down for a sign, do something to try to help the team win a game,” Howell said. “There’s no guarantees you’re going to get a runner over, there’s no guarantees that if you get him over he’s going to score. But you do what you can, and that’s important as you move up.”

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Record: 4-3

Batting average: .236

Opponents’ batting average: .253

ERA: 5.89

Opponents’ ERA: 5.00

Notes: All four wins were by walk-offs. Fitzsimons’ two-run home run gave Burlington a 4-3 win in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Clinton. Adams’ 10th-inning single led to the 5-4 win over Wisconsin on Thursday. Wenson singled in the winning run in Sunday’s 7-6 win over Wisconsin in the first game of a doubleheader, then Olmeda delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the second game for a 4-3 victory. … Wisconsin won Friday’s game, 14-9, by scoring 13 runs in the final two innings. The Bees got two outs in the eighth inning, then gave up six runs in that inning and then sixth in the ninth.

THE WEEK AHEAD

• At Cedar Rapids (6:35 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 12:05 p.m. Wednesday) — The Kernels (20-23) are 2-1 against the Bees this season. Pitcher Blayne Enlow, ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization by MLB.com, will start Wednesday’s game. Pitcher Cole Sands is eighth in the Midwest League with 46 strikeouts.

• At Clinton (6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday-Monday) — The LumberKings took two of three games from the Bees last week. Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is third in the league in home runs (7), leads the league in runs batted in (33) and total bases (76).

STAT PACK

Three Bees pitchers are in the top 10 in the Midwest League in ERA — Cristopher Molina (tied for 2nd, 1.41), Jose Soriano (8th, 1.98) and Robinson Pina (9th, 2.19). … Molina and Pina are tied for fourth in strikeouts with 47. … Opposing hitters are batting .178 against Molina (tied for 6th), .189 vs. Pina (8th) and .194 against Soriano (9th). … Molina has a 0.97 WHIP, sixth-best in the league.